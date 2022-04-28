Amid controversy, Cardinals beat Mets
ST. LOUIS — The frustration of the Mets, constantly hit by pitches so far this season, boiled over in Wednesday’s game. And a retaliation that seemed obvious, unleashed an outbreak of a fight.
Yoan López threw a pitch that brushed the face of Nolan Arenado, who was later ejected for the altercation in which the benches emptied, during the game that the St. Louis Cardinals won on Wednesday 10-5 to New York.
Arenado reached base four times and drove in three runs for St. Louis before the eighth-inning showdown.
New York batter JD Davis left in the top of the eighth when he was hit in the left foot by a pitch from Genesis Cabrera. It was the 19th hit by a Mets player this season, the most in the major leagues.
On Wednesday alone, St. Louis pitchers hit three New York batters.
In apparent revenge, Lopez sent a 94 mph fastball very close to Arenado’s face, who began to scold him and challenged him: “Do it again!”
Benches and bullpens emptied, there were shoving and yanking exchanges near home plate.
“The ball stayed a little bit inside, it’s part of the game,” Lopez said. “That pitch just got away from me.”
Dominican Oliver Mármol, who is in his first year as manager of the Cardinals, considered Arenado’s reaction justified.
“When you throw that high, putting someone’s career and life at risk, of course I understand the reaction,” Marmol said. “And I don’t think anybody in the majors likes getting pitched to the head.”
Cardinals first-class coach Stubby Clapp tackled Mets star Pete Alonso near the heart of the altercation. Adam Wainwright, veteran Cardinals pitcher, then walked over to Alonso to ask if he was okay.
Clapp and Arenado were ejected. The Cuban López remained in the game instead.
Jake Woodford (1-0) got the win. The defeated was the Venezuelan Carlos Carrasco.
For the Mets, Dominican Starling Marte 4-0 with a run scored. Puerto Ricans Francisco Lindor 4-1 with an RBI, Tomás Nido 3-2 with a run scored and two RBIs. Venezuelan Eduardo Escobar 4-2 with a run scored. Cuban Luis Guillorme 4-2 with a run scored.
For the Cardinals, the Dominican Albert Pujols 1-0. Puerto Rican Yadier Molina 4-1 with a run scored. Panamanian Edmundo Sosa 3-1 with a run scored.