Amid controversy with Francia Márquez, Marbelle’s concert in Pasto is canceled

In the midst of the controversy over comments towards Francia Márquez and who branded her a racist, the organizing firm of the Marbelle concert in Pasto announced the cancellation of the event, scheduled for May 7.

Through a statement on social networks, the firm Capitalissima announced that the event was canceled for “reasons of force majeure” and did not give more details about the reason.

In addition, they reported that they will carry out the return process with the people who bought their tickets through the Alltickets platform.

Also read: “I don’t know whether to laugh or cry anymore”: ‘La Segura’ tells why she had to be hospitalized again

“We thank the city, our allies and sponsors who had supported the project. Capitalissima will continue promoting culture in the country”, expressed the organizers of the event.

This presentation would be part of the ‘Adicta al Dolor’ tour, carried out by Marbelle in different cities of the country, singing their best and most recognized hits.

For now, the artist has not commented on the cancellation of her concert in the capital of Nariño, however, on social networks people say that it was due to the comments she made against Francia Márquez and for which she was called racist.

The interpreter of ‘Necklace of Fine Pearls’ has a penchant for right-wing political parties, so every time she has an opportunity, she lashes out at the opposition led by Gustavo Petro.

But on this occasion, network users did not forgive him for the racist comments against Francia Márquez, whom he calls similar to the mythical character “King Kong”.

In addition, on another occasion he called her ‘Farc-ia’, since he joined the name of the vice-presidential candidate with the acronym of the Farc, one of the guerrillas that plagued the Colombian people for more than 50 years.

Given this, Senator Roy Barreras, a member of the Historic Pact, announced that he filed a criminal complaint against Marbelle for his comments on Gustavo Petro’s vice-presidential formula.