Amid fresh protests in Iran, a student tore up a picture of the supreme leaders and was applauded

The act was applauded by the demonstrators



Amid loud applause, a young man smashed the image of the Iranian supreme leader, Ali Khameneiand its predecessor, Ruhollah Khomeiniwithin the framework of the protests against the regime that began after the death of the young Mahsa Amini.

The demonstrations intensified on Tuesday on the 40th day of the young woman’s death, as it marks the end of the traditional mourning period in Iran.

The image was captured in Sajjad Universityin the Khorasan Razaví province, in the extreme northeast of the country, far from the epicenter of the demonstrations, in Kurdistan (northwest), reflecting the wide scope of the protests.

The young man went out through a window and, in the heat of the applause and shouts, partially tore the poster with the faces of the ayatollahs. The act would have been unthinkable weeks ago, but the protests have exacerbated the rejection against the regime with unpublished scenes of claims against the regime.

In the Kurdistanwhere Amini lived before he died in Tehran at the hands of Morale Policeprotesters defied security measures and gathered this Wednesday at the cemetery to pay their respects.

Protest in the cemetery of Saqez, the hometown of Mahsa Amini (AFP)

“Woman, life, freedom!”, “Death to the dictator!” were some of the slogans chanted by hundreds of men and women gathered in the cemetery Aichi of Saqqez, Amini’s hometown.

It may interest you: Hundreds of Iranians paid tribute to Mahsa Amini at his grave after the end of mourning for his death

“This year is the year of blood, Seyed Ali will be overthrown”, shouted a group in a video authenticated by AFP, in reference to the supreme leader of Iran.

Iranian security forces fired shots and tear gas at protesters, the human rights group Hengaw reported. “Security forces fired tear gas and opened fire on people in Zindan square in the city of Saqqez,” the NGO, a Norway-based group that monitors human rights violations in Kurdistan, said on Twitter.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, died on September 16 after being arrested three days earlier by the morality police while visiting Tehran with her brother, for allegedly breaking the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code that it imposes on women. women wearing the veil. Her death has sparked a wave of protests across the country, led by young women defying authorities by burning their veils.

The crackdown on protests across Iran has left at least 141 dead, including children, according to an updated balance from IHR.

There has also been a campaign of mass arrests of protesters and their supporters, including university professors, journalists and celebrities.

According to Amnesty International, 23 children have died in the crackdown on the protests, 29 according to IHR.

(With information from AFP)

Keep reading:

Iranian students continue protests despite the repression of the Islamic regime

New clues about the Spaniard who disappeared when he walked to Qatar to see the World Cup