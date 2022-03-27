Amid protests, Prince William’s Caribbean tour marks a paradigm shift

Prince William’s tour of the Caribbean was intended to send a strong signal on the eve of the platinum jubilee of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, but was marred by numerous protests, perhaps marking a paradigm shift for the future.

Instead of carefully choreographed photo shoots, in the Bahamas and Jamaica, William, 39, and his wife Catherine, 40, were exhorted to apologize for the UK’s slave-owning past.

The British royal family benefited from the “blood, sweat and tears” of slaves, the Bahamas’ national reparations committee said, asking for compensation for the “plunder” that colonized territories and peoples suffered for centuries.

And Jamaica’s prime minister, Andrew Holness, assured Guillermo before the television cameras that his country is “moving” toward a republican regime.

Independent since 1962, Jamaica is a constitutional monarchy and its head of state is Elizabeth II, as in 14 other countries of the British Commonwealth or Commonwealth.

But it could continue the trend started by Barbados, which became a republic in November.

In the opinion of the Jamaican poet and Rastafarian activist Mutabaruka, ending the monarchy would change the way the people “see themselves”. “It’s not going to change the price of food, but it has psychological implications on people’s minds and consciousness,” he told The Jamaican Observer newspaper.

“It’s time for a change,” Tameka Thomas, a shop owner on the island, tells AFP. “Queen Elizabeth is the queen of England, not Jamaica. She should stay in England,” he adds.

He hasn’t apologized

The role of the British monarchy in the slave trade dates back to the 16th century, when Queen Elizabeth I financed one of the great slave traders of the time, John Hawkins.

In the 17th century, King Charles II later launched the slave trade and invested private funds in the Royal Africa Company, which transported hundreds of thousands of men, women and children across the Atlantic in inhumane conditions, marking many with your initials.

Later, the future King William IV tried to oppose the abolitionist movement, although he was unsuccessful.

The transatlantic slave trade was prohibited in 1807 in the United Kingdom and in 1833 in all British territories.

In recent years the royal family has spoken of its slave-owning past, which Charles described as a “terrible atrocity” while William expressed his “deep sorrow”, but has never formally apologized.

Criticism of this tour of the Caribbean is a reflection of the reflection movement on the colonial past caused by Black Lives Matter in the United Kingdom, where calls to remove statues and monuments of historical figures linked to slavery and racism multiplied.

Inequality and poverty

In the opinion of Olivette Otele, professor of history and memory of slavery at the University of Bristol, the protests in the Caribbean were predictable, especially after the scandal that led to the unfair treatment reserved for the so-called “Windrush” generation of immigrants. Caribbean people who went to the UK to help with reconstruction after the Second World War.

Tens of thousands of them arrived legally but were subsequently disenfranchised or even expelled from the country for lacking the necessary documents, in a scandal that caused outrage.

“Apologies have never been enough,” considers Otele. “They are an important step … but today people want more. They want a change.”

In the pages of the Washington Post, one of the detractors of this “colonial tour”, considered that this offensive of seduction is “more offensive than seductive”.

“If the purpose of the visit was to keep these countries (under the British crown) and to keep the queen at the head of these states, (the royal family) may not have understood that there is a broader debate here,” says Otele. .

For her, “it’s about inequality, poverty and inheritance from the past.”

“As wonderful as the jubilee is here,” celebrating the 70th anniversary of Elizabeth II’s reign in June, “it seems uncomfortable that people celebrate it without looking at what happens there.”