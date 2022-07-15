Amid rumors of infidelity, Emily Ratajkowski would have asked Sebastian Bear-McClard for a divorce

File photo: Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard take their dog for a walk in Los Angeles on Nov. 15, 2020 (Backgrid/The Grosby Group)

the american model Emily Ratajkowski is planning to divorce her husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, amid rumors of infidelity, as revealed by the news portal Page Six.

A person close to the 31-year-old socialite confirmed the couple’s crisis to the renowned medium specialized in shows. “Yes, he cheated on her. He is a serial cheater. He is gross. He is a dog “said the source.

Also, Ratajkowski was photographed without her wedding ring on Thursday while out for a walk with the couple’s son, one-year-old Sylvester, in New York City. However, Bear-McClard, 41, He was still wearing his ring on Wednesday when he was seen walking the streets of the Big Apple.

On the other hand, in the judicial system it does not appear that the model, actress and businesswoman has filed for divorce yet.

Emily Ratajkowski is photographed with her son Sylvester Apollo in New York City (Splash News/The Grosby Group)

Ratajkowski and the producer of successful films such as Uncut Gems Y good time they were secretly married in a New York courthouse in February 2018, just two weeks after the news broke that he was her partner. She showed her engagement ring four months after the wedding.

In October 2020, the model announced that she was pregnant with her and Bear-McClard’s first child and they welcomed Sylvester Apollo in March 2021. Since the news of her pregnancy, her photos on social networks have been characterized by showing from a very natural angle what it was like for a supermodel to have to face the reality of her new body and the responsibilities that fell on her and Bear-McClard.

Emily also prepared an essay about the changes that her body was undergoing with the development of her son and even immortalized each week of the nine months that were taking her to be a mother, showing how happy and ready she was for that stage. of their life.

