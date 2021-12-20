Amiga 500 Mini, here is the list of games included: which one will you try first?

Announced in the middle of summer 2021, the Amiga 500 Mini (known under the trade name of The A500 Mini) is certainly one of the most desired and most awaited retro consoles by retrogaming lovers. Over the past few years several big names have launched their re-editions, but the Amiga certainly remains in the hearts of many fans who have approached the world of video games for the first time with this historic computer. Pending the launch date, the producers have revealed the list of the 25 games included that will be present within the re-release.

This is very important news: Retro Games Ltd, manufacturer of the Amiga 500 Mini had not yet exposed himself on the matter, but now the situation has changed. Confirming the release date (March 25, 2022), the new hardware will be equipped with 25 classic games of the time. Some are well recognized classics, while others could be pleasant discoveries, especially for all those who approach this special console for the first time. known over the years to conquer many fans.

Here are the games that will be included at launch:

Alien Breed 3D

Alien Breed: Special Edition ’92

Another World

Arcade Pool

ATR: All Terrain Racing

Battle Chess

Cadaver

California Games

The Chaos Engine

Dragons Breath

F-16 Combat Pilot

Kick Off 2

The Lost Patrol

Paradroid 90

Pinball Dreams

Project-X: Special Edition ’93

Qwak

The Sentinel

Simon the Sorcerer

Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe

Stunt Car Racer

Super Cars II

Titus the Fox

Worms: The Director’s Cut

Zool

In addition to these 25 games, the Amiga 500 Mini is a re-release with lots of very interesting technical features. These include the ability to save your progress, a 50Hz and 60Hz refresh rate and a CRT filter to evoke the 80s and 90s. The price of this new retrogaming fetish? 130 Euros.