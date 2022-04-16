Amina Muaddi, Rihanna’s friend and alleged lover of A$AP Rocky: who is she and Instagram photos of the designer | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Singer Rihanna with her partner A$AP Rocky They would not be going through a good moment on a sentimental level due to some rumors that have been released and that, presumably, indicate that the man would have noticed a shoe designer. She goes by the name of Amina Muaddi, who is known in the fashion world for being a great professional.

MORE INFORMATION: Rihanna is expecting her first child with partner A$AP Rocky

Rihannaremembered for major hits like “Umbrella”, “Diamonds”, “Only Girl”, among others, has captured the attention of its thousands of fans, but not because of a new musical work or a new record production, but because of a scandal in sentimental plane.

Rihanna Y A$AP Rocky they first met since 2012, but it was in 2019 when they began to be together and in May 2021 both would confirm their relationship.

MORE INFORMATION: Woman takes advantage of her resemblance to Rihanna and fools everyone at a famous music festival

Rihanna with A$AP Rocky (Photo: karamellicikolatm / Instagram)

At the moment, Rihanna she is in her last months of pregnancy and everything seems to indicate that she has decided to separate from the rapper A$AP Rocky for allegedly being linked to designer Amina Muaddi.

This according to the version of the fashion influencer, Louis Pisano, who maintained on Twitter that the singer discovered the rapper with the designer, as reported by LaOpinión.

WHO IS AMINA MUADDI?

Amina Muaddi, currently, is a renowned fashion designer in the footwear category. She was born in Romania but has Jordanian-Romanian ancestry and lived for a few years in Italy.

Since she was a child, she was always attracted to the world of fashion and that is how her taste for the modeling and design industry began.

The designer Amina Muaddi on the cover of magazines (Photo: Amina Muaddi / Instagram)

He managed to study at European Institute of Design in Milan and then I would work as an assistant to the stylist for Conde Nast, Vogue Italy, L’Uomo Vogueamong others.

Over time the designer Amina Muaddi He became very interested in designing footwear. In 2013, in Milan, she became the co-founder of Oscar Tyye, which was presented that year during the Milan Fashion Week.

In 2017 he left oscar tiye and launched his eponymous brand with designs that have been worn by well-known figures in the fashion world.

Amina Muaddi is friends with Rihanna (Photo: Amina Muaddi / Instagram)

A year later, the singer Rihanna hired her to design footwear for Fenty and his first collection was launched in July 2020.

MORE INFORMATION: Rihanna reappeared and surprised everyone: she covered the tattoo she had in common with rapper Drake

AMINA MUADDI’S HEELS HAVE BEEN VERY SUCCESSFUL

The designer Amina Muaddi She is a professional when designing the pieces that will be used by well-known models or figures from the show. An example of this has been the high-octane heels that she created for various celebrities and influencers, according to her who what wear.

The designer has had worldwide recognition for her designs and the aforementioned portal ensures that Muaddi always balance playfulness with a sense of drama and sophistication.

MORE INFORMATION: Rihanna is a billionaire and entered the Forbes list

Some shoe designs by Amina Muaddi (Photo: Amina Muaddi / Instagram)

RIHANNA, JAY-Z AND THE CREATOR OF TWITTER DONATE 6.2 MILLION FOR COVID-19

Rihanna and Jay-Z have created, together with Jack Dorsey, one of the Twitter confounders, a relief fund with more than 6.2 million dollars to alleviate the economic effects that the coronavirus is causing among the most vulnerable population and the regions most affected by the pandemic.

The money donated by the director of the social network and the foundations of the artists, Clara Lionel -Rihanna- and Shawn Carter -Jay Z-, will be sent to eleven organizations spread across the United States, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and sub-Saharan Africa, reported this Wednesday in a joint statement. MORE DETAILS HERE.