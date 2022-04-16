Amina Muaddi, the designer with whom A$AP Rocky would have cheated on Rihanna, breaks the silence

After circulating in the last hours on social networks the story of a possible breakup between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, apparently due to the rapper’s infidelity.

The designer, Amina Muaddi, a close collaborator of Rihanna Y who was pointed out by fashion journalist and influencer Louis Pisano Being the third in discord between the couple, she broke the silence and reacted through her Instagram account, flatly denying the facts.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child

Photo: Instagram

“I have always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media does not deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this false gossip, fabricated with such malicious intent, would not be taken seriously.”

“However, in the last 24 hours I have been reminded that we live in a society that is very quick to talk about issues regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated moments in one’s life.“, he added.

Amina Muaddi upset with the situation regretted having to clarify a rumor which has significantly damaged her, since she has been attacked by netizens for “damaging” a beautiful stage in Rihanna’s life.

Amina Muaddi clarifies rumors of alleged relationship with A$AP Rocky

Photo: Instagram Stories @aminamuaddi

“I have to speak up, as this is not just directed at me, but is related to people that I have great respect and affection for. As Rih continues to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business – I wish you all a beautiful Easter weekend!” he concluded.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky didn’t break up, responsible for spreading the rumor spoke

Along with this statement, journalist louis pisanoused his Twitter account to offer an apology to those involved in his publications of the last 24 hours.

“I made the foolish decision to tweet information I had received. I’m not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that started, because at the end of the day I made the decision to compose that tweet, hit send and post it with my name”.

“I would like to formally apologize to all parties involved in my actions and reckless tweets.. I fully accept the consequences of my actions for my tweets and any damage they have caused. I have no excuse for it,” she added.