Amir Arison leaves the NBC series, while Laura Son graduates

The Blacklist is losing two series regulars, including one of NBC's longest-serving cast members, Amir Arison. The actor, who starred as Aram Mojtabai for the past nine seasons, is leaving as he prepares to make his Broadway debut this summer in the title role of The Kite Runner.

Also leaving Laura Son, who has photographed FBI agent Alaina Park for the past three seasons. The departures of both characters were revealed at the end of season 9 tonight.

While leaving Arison as a series regular, the door is still open for her to make a guest appearance in season 10. Her departure comes after a year of another major blacklist The cast exits in the season 8 finale when original heroine Megan Boone is signed on.

“I had the honor of playing the role of Aram Mojtabai for 9 years after that. blacklist”, Until the deadline, Arison said in a statement. “I have not lost sight of how lucky I am to have been able to work and develop a role for 9 years with such extraordinary actors, crew, writers and producers. However, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to fulfill my childhood dream. to be on Broadway performing “Prince” kite runner With a surprising and timely adaptation in stages. The producers, studio, and network were very supportive of my decision, and Aram is still “alive” with a possible return at some point. Story-wise, it feels very natural with the events of the last season to take that step, and I couldn’t have asked for a better outcome.”

Spoiler alert: beyond this point, there are details about the season 9 finale of blacklist.

At the end (more on that later), Aram announced that he was taking some time off and planning “maybe.” [catch] The Broadway show regresses after an intense storyline culminating in the final episode “The Bear Mask,” which highlights the importance of mental health.

Join Arizona blacklist recurring in the first season and was upgraded to a series regular in the second season. He was one of four series regulars in season nine to have been on the show since the first season, along with star James Spader, as well as Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Links, and Hisham Tawfik.

“Amir was a big part of blacklist family,” executive producer/model Jon Eisendrat said in a statement to Deadline. “He is an amazing actor and an even better person. We wish him the best and hope that he can return to reprise the role in some very special episodes next year.”

Join Sohn blacklist in the seventh season frequently and has been promoted to series regular as of the eighth season. He left the series to pursue other projects.

The final episode of Season 9 kicks off tonight with Harold (Linux), Dembe (Tawfik), Reed (Spadeer), and Alina (Sohn) searching for Marvin (Fisher Stevens), who is later discovered on a private plane bound for Cuba. . Marvin is taken prisoner and offers Cynthia (Dirdry Lovejoy) a deal to replace Red with the task force and arrest him. Marvin tells Cynthia that he will form a new team and bring a steady stream of criminals to justice. Red later threatened to kill Marvin, who orchestrated Elizabeth Kane’s murder, but Marvin ended up killing himself and shooting himself in a car after being released from custody.

At the end of the episode, with Marvin now dead, Cooper acquitted of charges related to Doug Coaster’s death, and the Reddington Task Force ready to move on, the team gathers at Liz’s cemetery to celebrate the third anniversary of her death. . While commemorating Liz at the cemetery, Aram announces to the team that she has decided to spend some time away.

“It’s been three years since we lost Elizabeth. In a way, it’s easier. But in most cases, she still hurts », says Aram. “There is hope of doing it without crying… and this part will not be easier. After much thought, I have decided to take some time. I don’t know how long, but I know… far.”

He continues: “My plan is not a plan. I found a great place in Brooklyn. I’ll go there and you know, I’ll ride my bike, I’ll go to New York, I’ll eat a lot of pizza, I’ll people watch, maybe.” in a Broadway show. Anyway, I know. “We’re here to talk about Elizabeth, but she wanted to tell you guys.”

Alina de Sohn also announced to the crew in a recent scene that she was pregnant, and after an appointment with the office neurologist, she told them that the cause of the headaches she was experiencing was probably the one that had worsened recently, but until that she knew for sure the cause, she decided to take a medical leave.

In the final scene, we see Chen Han reprising the role of Wujing, one of the first blacklisted from season 1, who escaped from prison, after Marvin learns that Red is actually an FBI informant. responsible for his imprisonment. Wujing, now free, instead of going home, sets out to kill Red, but he won’t do it alone. He has a list provided by Gerrard of another blacklist that he can recruit to take on Reddington, paving the way for season 10.

blacklist Produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of the Universal Studio Group. Eisendrath, series creator John Bokencamp, John Davis and Jon Fox of Davis Entertainment, Spader, Lucas Reiter, Laura A.

Arison drives and narrates kite runner Based on the New York Times bestselling novel, this is a haunting tale of friendship that spans cultures and continents. Set in Afghanistan, it centers on the journey of a man who confronts his past and finds redemption. Following West End performances, the play will begin showing on July 6 for a limited run through October 30, with opening night scheduled for July 21.

On television, Arison has also appeared in the Hulu limited series. drain Starring Amanda Seyfried. Her other television credits include recurring and guest appearances on shows including Law & Order: SVU, American Horror Story, Archer, Billions, Taurus, Home And the Girls. On the film side, she recently starred in the independent drama 20 weeks

Arison is currently directing a documentary series about working with Tatiana Bernard, an 8-year cancer survivor, on the set of Tati’s fashion show and its impact on her health and family life. He is the recipient of the MIFF Mendez Award, given to an individual in the entertainment industry who uses their platform to give back, and most recently received the SJFF Pomegranate Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sohn also starred in a guest role on NCIS: New Orleans, God has befriended me And the Instinct.