Aml Ameen and Colin Morgan joined the cast of “Borderland”

The movie “Borderland” has new faces in its cast; It is about Colin Morgan, known for his leading role in the series «Merlin». Along with him, they joined the production Aml Ameen, who had an important role in “The Maze Runner”, and Sophia Brown who appeared in the film “Clique”.

The film will be a thriller set in “the paranoid streets of London in 1970,” said the specialized media Deadline.

Also, the cast is headed by the British Felicity Jones and Mark Strong. Previously, John Boyega, Jack Reynor, Jamie Dornan and Sam Claflin were said to appear in the film.

Photo: Collage Chevere.life

The production of the film has already started; is being shot in Glasgow, UK. It will be released on the Sky Cinema subscription movie service in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland in 2022; theatrical releases will take place outside of those markets, including in the US, the film crew detailed.

the thing promises

Producer Chris Coen of Upper Street told Deadline he was excited about being involved in the project. “The best take time. Ronan wrote the first draft of ‘Borderland’ in 2012 and here we are. I am beyond excited to film in Glasgow together with my producing partners and realize the exciting vision of Guard Brother with an incredible cast and crew,” he noted.

In turn, directors Tom and Charles Guard gave a brief but powerful description of the footage: “It’s a revenge-driven chase movie, fusing fast-paced action with a powerful message for our time,” they said.