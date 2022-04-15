Aml Ameen, Colin Morgan, Felicity Jones, Mark Strong, Sophia Brown and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor star in Borderland

04/15/2022 – IRA thriller directed by the Guard brothers to be released later this year

UPDATE 15 April 2022: Production has started in Glasgow for the new revenge-filled action-thriller Borderlandspenned by TopBoy creator Ronan Bennett and the Guard Brothers. It is a Sky, Ingenious Media and Rocket Science presentation in association with Screen Scotland and LipSync. Borderlands is due to have a theatrical release in non-Sky markets in 2022, and will also be available on Sky Cinema in all Sky markets, including the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, in 2022. The movie will see aml ameen (I May Destroy You ) and Colin Morgan (Belfast ) leading an ensemble cast featuring Felicity Jones (Rogue One, The Theory of Everything ), Mark Strong (1917 ), Sophia Brown (The Witcher: Blood Origin) and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Endgame). Borderlands is being staged by Upper Street, Stylopic, Piecrust and Highland Midgie. producing are Chris Coens, Brian Coffey, Rebecca Brown and Thorsten Schumacher. The attached executive producers are julia stuart and Laura Granger for Sky, and Norman Merry and peter hampden for LipSync.

Borderlands is a 1970s-set thriller based around the British-IRA conflict. It will mark the second feature by Tom and Charles Guard, commonly known as the Guard Brothers. Chris Coens (Funny Games , The Childhood of a Leader ) and Rebecca Brown are producing, with Jones as executive producer.

The film follows an Irish paramilitary soldier, whose pregnant wife is accidentally murdered by a British SAS sergeant in a border ambush. The paramilitary soldier is then deployed to head up a new armed-attack cell in London, and uses the opportunity to exact revenge on his wife’s killer.

With the movie described as being in the vein of Michael Mann’s crime epic Heatthe Guard Brothers are also responsible for the screenplay, co-written with BAFTA TV nominee Ronan Bennett (Public Enemies, Top Boy). The filmmakers were inspired by Steven P Moysey‘s book The Road to Balcome Streeta detailed study of IRA terror in London.

The team is planning to shoot on location in the UK in early 2021. The UK’s Rocket Science financed the film and is also responsible for its international sales. Endeavor Content is the US sales agent.

The directorial duo, previously known for their DreamWorks-produced horror The Uninvitedsaid: “Borderlands is a vengeance-fueled chase movie, fusing some pulse-ticking action with a powerful message for our times. We’re thrilled that the script, driven as much by character as it is by plot, has attracted such a first-rate cast.”