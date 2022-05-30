AMLO accuses “scandal” by checkpoint during his tour in Sinaloa

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador minimized the checkpoint of armed men who on Friday stopped a vehicle in which journalists who were covering their activities in Sinaloa were traveling.

After the events, interviewed this weekend, he said that checkpoints like this are made in other parts of the country and, although they should not happen, they are set up by people who seek to protect their regions.

“There are in some parts of the country, not only in Sinaloa, people who are acting thinking that a region should be taken care of, that they do not carry weapons, and sometimes there is confusion but in general everything is fine,” he told the media.

This Monday, He assured that “a scandal” was made by the checkpoint and that the fact was used by his political opponents to attack him.

During his morning conference, the president pointed out that his opponents accused that the checkpoint proves that his government has pacts with crime, when it is not.

“(There was) a scandal over a checkpoint, that was the main note, and spread that there are agreements with criminals. Well, no, I had to say that I was not (former President Felipe) Calderón, because I am not Calderón, he made a pact with crime and he had (Genaro) García Luna as head of security and he, instead of dealing with the causes that cause the violence, he declared a war,” the president said.

“We are not the same, and he (Calderón) allowed massacres to take place, but the very cretinous conservatives think that it is the same,” he insisted.

On Friday, on the Badiraguato-Guadalupe y Calvo highway, armed men stopped a vehicle carrying journalists covering the president’s activities.

This occurred in an area with activity by organized crime groups, in particular, the Sinaloa Cartel.

In this regard, the president said on Saturday that “nothing happened” and that there was “no problem” with the press.

The fact occurs in a context in which the government of López Obrador is criticized for the strategy that the president defines as “hugs, not bullets”, in which they affirm favoring the fight against poverty and inequality as causes of the delinquency above frontal operations.

Despite this, the López Obrador administration has refused to withdraw the military from the streets and from public security tasks, something that his predecessors Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) and Enrique Peña Nieto (2012) also did. -2018).