AMLO and the revocation of mandate | Blog

On Sunday, April 10, 2022, the consultation on the revocation of the mandate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) is held in almost the entire Mexican territory. When we say that it almost occurs throughout the country, we mean that only 57,000 polling stations will be installed out of the more than 160,000 that were installed in the most recent election (July 2021). Citizens over 18 years of age, who add up to more than 90 million, are called to express their opinion on whether the Mexican president continues in his administration or his mandate is revoked. That decision to install less than 60,000 polling places corresponded to the so-called National Electoral Institute (INE), an autonomous body of the Mexican State that is in charge of carrying out the organization of this consultation exercise.

The INE is an entity that, in consideration of the main actors of the national government and the political parties in power: the Labor Party (PT), the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) and the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM), has done what best possible to hinder the best development of this mandate revocation exercise. Even the president of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova Vianello, has criticized “the repeated attempts by some political actors to hinder and hinder the proper development of this exercise, by denying the INE the necessary resources.”

In other words, the INE authorities have been the ones that have made the determinations so that the necessary number of polling places are not installed throughout the Mexican territory for citizens to express themselves around that query. What will surely inhibit the number of citizens who attend to express their opinion. Especially in rural places where voting booths have been installed more than five hours from the place of residence.

The justification for not installing more voting booths, it was argued by the directors of the INE, is that sufficient resources were not authorized. At the same time that those same directors of the INE, in their capacity as an autonomous entity of the Mexican State, have not wanted to reduce their salaries and privileges as ordered by the Constitution, and as the president has done. It has even been recognized that the Mexican elections are the most expensive in the world due to the great expenditure made by the INE. This situation has aggravated the crisis of credibility in that Institute, at the same time that it has assumed a leading role in opposition to the federal government. At the same time that opposition parties such as the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), National Action Party (PAN) and Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), have also joined the campaign against citizen participation in the aforementioned consultation revocation of mandate.

It is clear that the opposition parties have launched a series of media, political and social campaigns against President AMLO and the parties that support him to delegitimize his government. But it turns out that all those parties have come together in an effort to take away power and legitimacy from the López Obrador government. However, at this time when they can “get” a broad turnout, especially in the conservative middle classes and strata so that they attend the referendum and win the majority of the vote against the AMLO government, they refuse to participate.

In other words, what happens in the real Mexican political scenario is that the opposition brings together a minority of the population (a little over 20 million Mexicans) who know that they would not win the bulk of the Mexican electorate from the popular and progressive media that identify and commune with the project of the so-called Fourth Transformation (4T).

In this scenario, the so-called Mexican conservative opposition is a minority that will surely lose overwhelmingly. But in order not to legitimize the proposal to recall the mandate, the best thing for the right-wing opposition parties has been to call on citizens not to participate in the consultation and thereby inhibit popular participation. Very difficult call to be fulfilled if the majority of Mexican citizens have benefited from the social and economic programs of the AMLO government. Programs that have been a tremendous relief in the midst of the crisis inherited from the neoliberal regime, due to the global pandemic and today intensified by the economic effects of the conflict in Ukraine that has stimulated the rise in food and energy prices.

At the same time, in the Mexican political situation in the context of the revocation of the mandate, it will come to light if there is an expansion of popular participation, the concurrence of citizens to the polls, and therefore the high acceptance that the government of the so-called 4T has within the Mexican people. In other words, a high opinion favorable to the continuity of AMLO would show the development achieved by the participatory democracy that he has encouraged and advocated. Making of it also a reiterated exercise of the growth of the Mexican political conscience. Awareness that has generated a debate where the social and political sectors favorable or opposed to the 4T, have politicized national life, making different positions emerge that today with complete freedom of criteria express their respective positions. Which oxygenates Mexican democracy and makes it much more plural, thus generating a richer and more productive deliberation to strengthen the different national projects that will benefit the development of the nation and its institutions in the medium and long term.