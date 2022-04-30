AMLO asks Biden not to exclude any country at the next Summit of the Americas

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador raised to his counterpart from the United States, Joe Bidenthat for the next Summit of the Americas, to be held in that country next June, all the countries of the continent be invited without excluding anyone.

The Presidency of the Republic reported during the telephone conversation that both leaders held this afternoon, the president of Mexico confirmed that he will participate in said event and proposed that all the countries of the Americas receive an invitation, “without excluding anyone.”

In a statement, the Presidency explained that during the telephone conversation between the two leaders, the key issues in the bilateral relationship were reviewed and they discussed the next Summit of the Americas which will take place in Los Angeles, California, from June 6 to 20.

He pointed out that the bilateral collaboration for the development of Central America and southern Mexico was also reviewed, in order to address the root causes of the migration.

“They emphasized the importance of working together with other countries in the region to ensure secure and sustainable livelihoods for their respective citizens and migrant populations, including job creation in Central America and efforts to expand legal pathways for migrants and refugees.”

Presidency said that the presidents of Mexico and of USA they committed to promoting efforts with key regional partners and in multilateral fora towards a strong new declaration on migration and protection.

They highlighted progress in strengthening North American supply chains and modernizing the shared border to further strengthen agricultural and commercial activity, through key infrastructure projects on both sides of the more than 3,000 kilometers of border.

They agreed that the fight against corruption is a priority to boost the potential of North America and agreed to continue collaborating on this issue.

“They also touched on development efforts in Mexico’s Isthmus of Tehuantepec and significant ongoing investments to create a transoceanic corridor that improves supply chains for North America.”

It was agreed that in order to move forward on the main issues that will be discussed at the Summit of the Americas, democracy and migration, both countries will work internally in the coming days.

rmlgv