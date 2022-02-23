AMLO asks Blinken to send a report on investigations of murdered journalists

Expressing that he was surprised by the attitude of the Secretary of State of the United States, Anthony BlinkenPresident Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador instructed the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, to send the US official a report on the investigations and cases of murdered journalists in the country because his government does not allow impunity.

“Today I instructed the Secretary of Foreign Relations to send Mr. Blinken a list of all the cases, but we are also going to do it here, so that these cases are known, and of course we cannot allow anyone to go unpunished. , whoever it is, so they talk about local authorities (as the main aggressors of journalists).

“Now we are even surprised by the attitude of the Head of the State Department or maybe it’s not him, it’s his informants because he’s full of informants from the CIA, the DEA, the FBI, I don’t know how many. I ask Mr. Blinken to review this matter, because they are deceiving him, they are using him, I have no doubt about that, only that he does it on purpose, then we have already taken note, because we act with transparency and sincerity, We are not hypocrites,” he said.

read also “He is not well informed,” says AMLO about Blinken’s comment on the murders of journalists in Mexico

In his press conference at the National Palace, the head of the Executive stated that his government does not tolerate impunity for anyone, be it a local or federal authority, for any violation of the rights of journalists or human rights defenders.

“We are not the same, we are not accomplices of human rights violators, there are no State crimes… We are never going to give the order to repress anyone, we are not going to kill anyone, it is not kill them in hot, it is not if they are wounded, finish them off, that is over”.

He pointed out that the stains, the reprehensible acts of repression, of the Army committed in the past were carried out by order of civil authorities, because the supreme commander of the Armed Forces is the president.

read also AMLO accuses Austria’s “arrogant and arrogant” attitude when requesting Moctezuma’s headdress

jabf/nv