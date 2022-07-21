AMLO asks Jesús Seade for help to respond to energy controversies in the US and Canada – El Financiero

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed this Thursday that he requested the aid of Jesus Seade To respond to USA Y Canadaafter what both nations they will state that the energy policies of AMLO violate several USMCA articles and formally request a dispute review inquiry.

During the morning press conference, the Mexican president pointed out that it was the foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard who contacted the former representative of Mexico in the renegotiation of the Free Trade Agreement between Mexico, the US and Canada in 2018.

“everything will clear up. I have already asked Jesus Seadethrough the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, who help to respond to the query that the United States and Canada are making,” said AMLO at the National Palace.

In this way, the head of the Executive starts from his withdrawal to Seade Kuri, because in November 2020, the former undersecretary for North America announced retirement policybecause he wanted to spend more time with his family.

‘We are going to defend ourselves’

Likewise, President López Obrador reiterated this morning that will defend Mexico if the consultations on energy matters by Canada and the United States within the framework of the T-MEC are part of “political sanctions”.

“We have many elements to respond to and if it is a political sanction we are going to defend ourselves”, he assured.

The president suggested that these consultations could have been promoted by people “who were dedicated to looting Mexico” and that have been affected by its energy policies.

“As they were stopped, a ‘so far’ they began to do work in the United States and they achieved this,” he said and reiterated that “if there is no reason” to carry them out, “we we are not going to remain with crossed arms”.