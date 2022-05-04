AMLO asks the governor of Texas to “lower a hairline” and listen to Los Tigres del Norte

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called the governor of Texas, Greg Abbottto lower a “hairline”, after the Republican politician pointed out that analyzes declaring an “invasion” due to the growing arrival of migrants to the Mexican border with USA.

“I am listening to politicians from the United States who are already making accusations, there is one who speaks that he is going to declare that we are invading them, that it is an invasion (…) I would tell him to lower a hairline, it is good that he is campaigning , but how are you going to talk about an invasion? If we go to those, I invite you to listen to Los Tigres del Norte’s corrido, ‘We are more American’; after I listen to them, we talk about it”, expressed the president in his conference this monday morning at the National Palace.

According to information from New York TimesGreg Abbott warned that he is considering declaring an “invasion” due to the growing arrival of migrants at the Mexican border with the United States, which would allow him to assume war powers and expand his powers.

President López Obrador recalled that there are groups within the United States that oppose a more friendly policy towards migrants.

“Because these groups have taken advantage of this exclusionary policy, they have taken many advantages economically and politically, but enough is enough to be thriving with the pain of the people, with the suffering of the people,” he said.

The President gave as an example that due to “politicking” Cuban migrants living in the United States are denied the possibility of sending remittances to their relatives living in Cuba.

He pointed out that it is already time for transformation in the world because the same policies cannot be followed for 200 years: “We must unite, seek dialogue, among all, and not use the people, much less the suffering of the people, for purposes politicians”.

