AMLO assures that the new health-system will be ready in March-2023

Pedro Dominguez

Mexico City / 03.05.2022 09:29:38





President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised that in the first quarter of 2023 the new health system will be consolidated that guarantees medical care at all levels and free medicines for the entire population of the country.

In the morning conference at the National Palace, he explained that in half a year the first results will be seen in the 15 states where a census has already begun and service transformation.

“We are going to report the progress on Tuesdays and other states are going to be incorporated; we have proposed to have the health system working optimally for the first quarter of next year. These 15 this year, in four or five more months.” We are going to be able to say that all the doctors are there, patients are cared for in all shifts, on weekends, there is no lack of medicine, already at 100. That is the challenge, it is the challenge,” he stressed.

López Obrador mentioned that 14 entities are in the process of diagnosing hospital by hospital to find out what is missing in each of them, as well as howThe staff will be sufficient to serve the population every day.

Therefore, he promised that each week the progress in the entities where system transformation is already underway.

“It is the purpose, we have the resources as there is no corruption, I said it for a long time that I had the hypothesis that if we put an end to corruption, with the same budget we would have enough for medical attention and medicines for the entire population, because it was a lot that was stolen, it was an excessive looting, without limits and that is why we are not thinking about where we are going to get the resources or how we are going to finance that health is offered to the population as a right and that it be universal and free, we can do it,” he said.

​

LG

​

​