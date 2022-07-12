AMLO ‘brags to Biden’s face’ that gasoline is cheaper in Mexico than in the US – El Financiero

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador boasted this Tuesday in front of his counterpart Joe Biden that gasoline prices they are lower in Mexico.

The president explained that his government was making it easier for Americans living near the border between the two countries to buy fuel at a lower cost, and that many were taking advantage of the proximity.

Currently, the average price of a gallon of gasoline is $4.66 in the US, which is down from the high of $5 reached in June.

López Obrador said that, by comparison, gasoline costs about $3.12 a gallon in Mexico, although the fuel is further subsidized by the federal government.

Mexico is also supplying fuel to California, Arizona and other border states, he said. He added that Mexico plans to build natural gas liquefaction plants and fertilizer factories. with US investment.

The inflation nightmare

The skyrocketing fuel prices are one of the main drivers of the inflation that is dragging Biden down politically and jeopardizing the chances that his party will maintain control of Congress in the November elections.

Biden responded to López Obrador with a bit of bragging of his own, saying that the US is the world’s fastest-growing major economy and that since he took office, the country has created 8.5 million jobs and wages have increased.

López Obrador visited Washington, DC, after decline Biden’s invitation to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles last month. The Mexican leader and others in Latin America objected to the US exclusion of the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua on grounds of democracy and human rights.

The Mexican president also accused the US of prioritizing aid to Ukraine over assistance to Central America.

Before AMLO made extensive comments about Mexico’s relationship with the US and gave Biden an ‘arrival’ over gasoline prices, the US president said reports of a breakup between them were “exaggerated.”

“We have a strong and productive relationship,” Biden said.