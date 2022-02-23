AMLO criticizes ‘interventionism’ in conflict between Russia and Ukraine – El Financiero

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that Mexico’s position in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is that of non-intervention and self-determination of peoples.

Questioned on the subject during the morning press conference this Wednesday, the president called on the hegemonic nations to abandon the habit of invading other countries and affirmed that they are only “nosy-talking.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pending and also, in the UN Security Council, Mexico has already established its position. We are supporters of the policy of non-intervention and self-determination of the peoplesWe do not want invasions, we do not accept that one country invades another, there is no reason, it is contrary to international law. That is our position,” said AMLO.

“We do not want conflicts, we are supporters of peace and dialogueof the agreements, above all that the powers, the hegemonic nations and abandon forever the custom of interventionism and the invasions and that the juarista principle that ‘Come in individualsas between nations, respect for the rights of others is peace‘, it seems that foreign rulers forget them, they are nosy”, he lashed out.

In this context, López Obrador assured that Mexico will have no problem in energy mattersin case the prices of gas and electricity increase due to the war in Europe.

“We have no problem. We have contracts to receive gas, in the event that the price of gas increases, we have other energies, other ways of generating electricityWe have hydroelectric plants, fuel oil in the extreme case, and we have coal. But we would not run out of electricity, even if the price of gas increasesas already happened in the frosts in Texas”, he assured.