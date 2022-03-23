AMLO criticizes US aid to Ukraine, but not to migrants

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador questioned that the Congress of United States has approved in a couple of days financial resources to support Ukraineafter the invasion of Russia, and its initiative to support Central America with resources remains in the legislative freeze.

“They have just authorized resources for Ukraine, and that is fine, because it is their policy to protect Ukraine, they have decided that, but that was approved by the US Congress in two days, and the support for the Central American brothers is already for four years and not it is aproved”.

In his press conference at the National Palace, President López Obrador stressed that the relationship with the United States is good, but there is a lot of bureaucracy “there too, I think that the elephant is bigger and more rheumatic.”

The president said that in his meeting with the US Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, he insisted on his proposal that the United States support so that El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala have resources in order to replicate the Sowing Life and Youth Building the Future programs. and thereby order the migratory flow.

“Not only is there work in Central America, but they also have the possibility of obtaining temporary work visas, ordering the migratory flow, changing the immigration policy that has been applied in the United States and approve the regularization of the situation, that has already taken a long time, of the Mexican citizens who live in the United States, because that is a commitment that was made a long time ago, to regularize 10 million of Mexicans who live and work honestly in the United States.

“Why is this initiative stopped in Congress, which is not important? Why are the resources for Central America not approved?

President López Obrador pointed out that the resources approved for Ukraine -13.6 billion dollars- are much greater than those needed to support the poor people of the countries of Central America and the Caribbean.

