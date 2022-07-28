AMLO defends energy policy for criticism under T-MEC – El Financiero

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador warned that Mexico will not cede sovereignty to the United States in the face of controversies over its energy policy within the framework of the T-MEC.

“Even in the case of the most important market in the world (he said in reference to the United States), If having access to that market implies giving up sovereignty, we do not accept it., we will not surrender our independence to any foreign government,” he threatened.

The negotiations between the two countries began this week after the request for consultations following a alleged violation of the trilateral treaty.

In this context, the United States accused Mexico of giving a unfair treatment of American companies, damaging their investments and favor both the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

The president condemned the current position of the United States regarding the T-MEC and highlighted what was stated in the eighth article of the treaty that establishes “full respect for sovereignty and the sovereign right to regulate” in energy matters.

He recalled that during the negotiation of the chapter, the Americans complained of a discriminatory treatment for preventing them from having interference in energy policy when other countries already had it, however, AMLO’s team clarified that this had been a decision of the previous government.

“The change was made so that Mexico would remain as independent country not as a colony of any foreign country, it is a matter of dignity, of our history, we cannot betray ourselves”, he launched.

López Obrador reproached his business partner for resorting to other sections of the treaty to contradict what was established in the chapter that was approved in the time of Donald Trump.

“Now it turns out that it is not valid, if it is very clearly in the treaty,” he snapped.

“They start with, not even arguments, but with legal justifications that this is not the case because technically in legal matters there is a commitment, in the annexes, when in the body of the treaty it is clear,” he added.