AMLO defends world peace plan against accusations of being a supposed ‘Russian plan’ – El Financiero

AMLO responded to the remarks of Volidímir Zelenski’s adviser about his world peace plan.

After the message issued by the advisor to the Ukrainian president, Volidímir Zelenski, in which he affirms that López Obrador’s world peace plan is a “Russian plan”, the president of Mexico pointed out that his message was distorted.

“They invent or give them the wrong information from the agencies, they reproduce things that are not true,” he commented on the subject on Monday.

When questioned about his expectations of the proposal that will be presented by Marcelo Ebrard in the coming days before the UN General Assembly, the president acknowledged that there is still a need to report on it.

“The proposal is not well known. Yesterday I even repeated what we proposed to spread it more, but those who saw it but are sectarian or in favor of one of the parties, what they did was distort the meaning of the proposal which is to seek peace and they put me on the side of Russia, and I have already suffered from that in other times”, he accused and recalled when during his presidential campaign, opponents denounced an alleged Russian interference in the elections.

“I recorded a message, saying that I was waiting for a Russian submarine to emerge that was going to bring me the gold from Moscow, which was no longer Andrés Manuel but Andrés Manuelovich and he did have a parrot but in Palenque,” he joked.

The president even accused “mental vulgarity” by opponents of his plan.

“In a very vulgar way, a person is disqualified mental vulgarity that is suffered when there are no convictions, when there are no ideals, when act for political and economic interestsall of this has to be suffered in times of transformation, they are occupational hazards”, he pointed out.

AMLO is confident that the world peace plan will obtain general support

Later, López Obrador expressed his confidence that his plan would obtain a overall support at the meeting organized by the United Nations. “It suits everyone,” she said.

He announced that the permanent representative of Mexico to the UN, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard have worked to disseminate it prior to its presentation in the assembly.

“We have already been working at the UN with its representatives, Dr. Juan Ramón de la Fuente came to consult, I sent him a document and we agreed that he was going to start meeting with everyone’s representatives and he has done it and Marcelo too, he leaves a few days before, he is going to do that work and then the proposal is formally presented,” he detailed.