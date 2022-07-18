AMLO denies having dealt with Joe Biden arrest of Caro Quintero

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador assured that in his meeting with the president of the United States, Joe Bidenthe issue of the arrest of the drug trafficker was not addressed Rafael Caro Quinterobecause “it is no longer the time when presidents knelt”.

In his morning conference this Monday at the National Palace, López Obrador commented: “No, no, no, no, I do not deal with these things, these are agreements that have to do with general, national interests. A president of Mexico cannot go to discuss with a president of another country the matter of a suspected criminalmaybe they did that before, we didn’t”.

“Here the decision to enforce a authentic State Law, and that outside the law nothing and above the law no one; The rule of law and the institutions have to fulfill their responsibility, so they are no longer negotiations in the dark, no one”, he declared.

The President Lopez Obrador He pointed out that Mexico is an independent, autonomous government and acts in accordance with the Constitution.

“It is no longer the time when presidents knelt, if there were some who did, that no longer happens, it is already a new reality as we are in a process of transformation,” said López Obrador.

The President ruled out an increase in violence in Sinaloa Y sound where Caro Quintero presumably still had influence: “I don’t think there are more violence in that region, I don’t know exactly about their activities, that is known by the Prosecutor’s Office”.

