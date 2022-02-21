AMLO encourages the FGR to investigate his son José Ramón for possible corruption

After it was reported that the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) opened an investigation folder for possible acts of corruption related to the contracts that Pemex has delivered to the oil company Baker Hughesas well as with the rent of a house that he inhabited Jose Ramon Lopez Beltran and his wife Carolyn Adams in Houston, Texas, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that there is no problem, that he be given a course and called on his eldest son to respond.

In a morning press conference, the head of the federal Executive recommended his eldest son and his wife not to file complaints “they don’t.”

He accused that the constant complaints are part of a smear campaign that seeks to weaken the government and especially him, because if he continues to have the support of the majority of the population and his opponents “they will not be able to return” to their privileges.

“I have no information, but in the event that the investigation folder is opened there is no problem, we all must appear before the authority and those who owe nothing, fear nothing. This has become clear that it is a smear campaign with the maxim of underworld journalism according to which, I repeat it and I will continue to repeat it, that “slander when it does not stain soot.” So they put all this together to weaken the authority of the government and especially my authority because if we continue to have citizen support – they know it – they will not be able to return and maintain their privileges from before, they will not be able to return under their jurisdiction, that is everything.

“If they are going to file complaints, that they be given a course against José Ramón, his wife, that they, if they wish, that they do the same, I would recommend that they do not do it, that they do not, that they respond if there are complaints. Imagine, if I start denouncing those who slander me, then they won’t have time to govern”, he said.

