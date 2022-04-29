AMLO-FIFA meeting What did the President talk about with Gianni Infantino?

The meeting lasted an hour between the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador and the FIFA President, Giani Infantinowho this noon He arrived at the National Palace accompanied by Yon de Luisahead of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Televisa, Emilio Azcarraga.

But what did they talk about at the meeting this Thursday? He was the Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrardwho approached the media to give some details about the meeting.

“The President had a meeting with the FIFA President. The main objective has to do with the 2026 World CupMexico will be a party to the United States and Canada, the first time it has been done in a North American region,” he said.

The Chancellor pointed out that in this meeting the start of the second phase in the organization of the 2026 World Cup was announcedin which highlights the adaptations and modernization of stadiums and facilities, for which there is a investment that is already authorized.

“He said that in his impression is that they go on time. We enter another phase which is World Cup preparation phase two. I don’t think the investment will be much, but he said that he has already planned and authorized it,” added the official.

“He indicated that they are quite advanced at work, they’re going to start a series of adaptations in the stadiumsmodernization of facilities, to be ready by 2026. There is a whole work plan that we are carrying out.”

Regarding the Felipe Angeles International Airportstated that it is already considered in the FIFA projecttrusting that by 2026 it will be working normally and with more operations.

“Do not, We already presented the Felipe Angeles Airportand assume that it will be working normallywas a point in favor of Mexico City”, he concluded.

For its part, AMLO also gave details of the meeting on social media and pointed out that, although he will no longer be in the presidency, will help the Swiss the time he has left.

“In the company of Marcelo EbrardSecretary of Foreign Affairs; Emilio Azcarragapresident of Grupo Televisa and of louis yonpresident of the FMF, I received Gianni InfantinoFIFA president,” AMLO announced on his Twitter account.

In the company of Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Affairs; Emilio Azcárraga, president of Grupo Televisa and Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF, received Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/q7tvPbsalX – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) April 28, 2022

“They are starting preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup; I will no longer be in the presidency, but we will help in the time we have left sponsor the happiness of the people and promote sports”, he indicated.

