AMLO greets migrants from the window of his hotel in the US

Washington /

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador went out to the window of his hotel in Washington, United States, for greet the migrants who gathered on the sidewalk to show their support.

Minutes after 7:00 p.m. (local), the president left the first floor accompanied by his wife, first to greet his supporters to whom he gave kisses and hugs and in return received a bouquet of flowers.

“Just tell them that I love them very much. Love is paid with love”, shouted López Obrador causing an ovation among those present.

The President asked them where they were from who had come to receive him and after listening to them, he told them that he knows all their towns; “It’s a pride to be Mexican,” he said.

And between cheers he finished:

“Tomorrow at the White House we are going to talk about the rights of migrants and we love them very much for everything they do because they work here and send support to their families.
“Thanks to that our economy is picking up…they are exceptional migrants.”

After several minutes of giving away hugs from a distance, the President said that he was going to get in because he had to write his speeches for tomorrow.

Before entering his room he received a bouquet of flowers..

