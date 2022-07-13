AMLO in Washington: Mexico will invest 1,500 million dollars in modernizing the border with the US | International

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has asked his counterpart, Joe Biden, during a meeting in the Oval Office on Tuesday, to facilitate the entry into the United States of the “most qualified” Mexican and Central American workers, “to support” the economy. Migration has been one of the central themes of a meeting that, above all, has served to stage a rapprochement after the latest friction in the bilateral relationship. Among the few concrete agreements announced this Tuesday, Mexico’s commitment to invest 1.5 billion dollars in infrastructure projects to modernize the border stands out. The money will be part of a joint fund with the US to “make the flow of trade and people safer and more efficient,” according to the official White House announcement.

The US contribution will come from a general item dedicated to infrastructure, of more than a trillion dollars, announced at the end of last year by Biden as part of his great bet to reactivate the economy after the pandemic. Of that total, more than 3,000 million will go “to 26 large projects to renovate customs and border posts.” The commercial relationship has once again marked the recipes to stop migration. Mexico has promised to buy 20,000 tons of powdered milk from the US to “help families in rural communities,” as well as another million tons of fertilizers for “farmers and small producers.”

“I say it sincerely and more respectfully: it is essential for us to regularize and give certainty to migrants who for years have lived and worked in a very honest way and are also contributing to the development of this great nation,” added López Obrador, who He had written his statements, and he spoke for 31 minutes until both leaders were left alone to hold the planned bilateral meeting.

The US president, for his part, spoke for 10 minutes in a meeting that began at 11:30 in the White House. “I know that his opponents, the Republicans, are going to scream at this prospect…” López Obrador told him, “but without a bold program… it will not be possible to solve the problems. The way out is not through conservatism. The output is through transformation. We have to be bold in our actions.”

López Obrador has explained that what he is proposing to the United States is “something similar” to “World War II-era cooperation”, and has pointed out that the North American Free Trade Agreement (T-MEC) is still leaves “margins for us to intensify our bilateral relationship.” “We must remember that the development of our nations fundamentally depends on our productive capacity,” he said. The Mexican president recalled the close relationship between the two neighbors. Mexico is the second largest trading partner of the United States. “Since the energy crisis began, Mexico has allocated 72% of its crude oil exports to the United States,” he said.

Actions against inflation

López Obrador also emphasized the need to deal with the rise in inflation, a problem with many communicating vessels between the two economies given their deep interconnection. “While we wait for prices or gasoline to drop in the United States, we have found it necessary to allow Americans living near the border to pick up their gasoline on our side at lower prices.” Later, López Obrador suggested a solution: “lower prices for consumers in our two countries.” The Mexican president has already launched a fuel subsidy program in his country with the aim of tempering prices. During Tuesday’s meeting, López Obrador also proposed a joint public-private investment plan to produce more.

When Biden’s turn has come, he has acknowledged that he “agrees” with his guest. “We need to work more together,” he added. “Working with Mexico”, which he has defined as a great country”, “we can help solve the problems of both”. Biden has underlined the will to strengthen the bridges between both Administrations without ignoring, in any case, the recent diplomatic tensions. “Despite the headlines we see in the press, I think our relationship is very strong.” López Obrador’s refusal to attend the Summit of the Americas, held in Los Angeles last month, under the justification that Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela were not also invited, has been one of the last stones in the shoe.

In another recent brush, López Obrador came out last week in defense of Julian Assange, whose extradition to the US has already been approved by the British government, although there is still a last resort. The Mexican president assured then that he will intercede in favor of the founder of Wikileaks during his visit to the White House. And he went so far as to say in one of his caustic interventions that “if he is sentenced to the maximum sentence and to die in prison, we must start the campaign to dismantle the statue of liberty”. Months before, the battle horse had been the controversial Mexican electricity reform, which reduces the operation of many US companies. Mexican energy policy was the main reason for repeated visits by Biden’s envoy on climate change, John Kerry.

More work visas

It is the second time that Biden and López Obrador have met in person. The first was last November, within the framework of a trilateral meeting that was joined by Canada (a group that is colloquially known in geostrategic circles as the Three Amigos), to discuss issues of common interest in the North American region. Then, López Obrador, who had spoken with Biden by videoconference in March and visited his predecessor in the White House, Donald Trump, in 2020, a meeting in which an unexpected harmony emerged between the two leaders, asked his American counterpart to promote the immigration reform with a law that, stalled in Congress, would mean the regularization of 11 million undocumented immigrants. Biden promised this Tuesday to expand temporary work visa programs, which last year exceeded 300,000 documents issued.

The recent tragedy in San Antonio, a town where 53 migrants were found dead, suffocated inside a truck, is planned for the visit these days; 27 of them were Mexican. The news confirmed that the United States is in the midst of a record season for immigration (May broke the records for illegal entries into the country with more than 239,000) and that attempts to access are increasingly dangerous and desperate, given the tightening of border controls. Mexicans, in addition, are once again the nationality that most tries to enter the country irregularly.

The day had begun with breakfast at the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, located on the grounds of the Naval Observatory, northwest of Washington. Both politicians exhibited a harmony that they did not hesitate to define as “friendship” on their third date in a year and a half (the previous ones were in Mexico in June 2021 and in November in Washington). This Tuesday they discussed “the fundamental causes of Central American migration.” The vice president has taken a special interest in this issue within the Biden Administration, which sent her on a tour of the region last year.

The Mexican president arrived on Monday accompanied by his wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, on a commercial flight to the capital of the United States, where he is staying in a hotel and not, as usual, in the residence of the ambassador, Esteban Moctezuma, whom he so decisive occasion has surprised low by coronavirus. The couple is accompanied by a delegation that includes Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who was scheduled to give a press conference at the Embassy at the end of the day, and the Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo, the Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, Víctor Manuel Villalobos Arámbula, and the head of the National Migration Institute, Francisco Garduño Yáñez. The agenda for López Obrador was completed by a visit to the monuments to Martin Luther King and the memorial dedicated to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (1933-1945).

