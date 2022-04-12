AMLO ‘is already buying the doses,’ say governors – El Financiero

The government of Mexico prepares the acquisition of vaccines for children under 14 years of age, assured Mauricio Kuri, governor of Querétaro, in an interview with the media at the conclusion of the private meeting that the governors held with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at the National Palace.

“That one does not have (the vaccine for minors), the President told me that he is at the door and is requesting the pending vaccines for the kids”.

The PAN member also commented that during the meeting, which lasted about two hours, the federal Executive asked them for support for the latest massive vaccination plan, and asked them not to be overconfident, since there is a risk of a resurgence.

“They ask us for help so that we have more vaccines in the state, and frankly from that we asked for our alms to be able to have more vaccines; (They are asking us) that we can vaccinate in the next few days, there will be a strong vaccination plan.”

“Yes, they ask us not to trust ourselves, that a strong outbreak may come, that we must have the vaccination and the third vaccine… We must be careful, a new wave may come,” he said.

Alejandro Murat, governor of Oaxaca, commented that it is projected to apply 3.5 million doses, of which 90,000 will touch his state. Ricardo Gallardo, from San Luis Potosí, added that in his case, 100,000 people will be vaccinated.

Maru Campos, governor of Chihuahua, added that the president also reiterated the invitation for the state health systems to pass to the federalized system; however, she told them that “it was clear that she will not take away federal contributions from those who do not adhere to this system.” In her case, she indicated that it is not yet defined, “because it is a very strong decision.”

Missing from the meeting were Enrique Alfaro, Samuel García and Mauricio Vila, governors of Jalisco, Nuevo León and Yucatán, respectively.

The President was accompanied by the health cabinet and Adán Augusto López, Secretary of the Interior.

At yesterday’s cut, the epidemic closed with 281 new cases for a cumulative of 6 million 3 thousand 987, of which only 5 thousand 844 are active; that is, 0.09 percent.

There were two new deaths, the lowest figure so far this year for a total of 323,727 confirmed.

Hospitalization has an occupation of 2 percent nationwide.