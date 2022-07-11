AMLO: López Obrador visits Biden with the migrant drama as a backdrop | International

López Obrador returns to the White House. The Mexican president will travel to the United States to meet on Tuesday morning with Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The last time he was in Washington was in November, at a meeting of North American leaders. And two years earlier he was at the invitation of Donald Trump, with whom he had great synchrony against all odds. His return to the Oval Office will be under very different conditions, since the bilateral relationship has accumulated months of tensions. The meeting is preceded by the snub from the head of the Mexican Executive to the Summit of the Americas, a regional meeting whose central theme, and common concern, was migration. The Mexican leader was the great absentee in Los Angeles at a time when his country has displaced Central America as the main expeller of people to the north. These migrate in an unsafe way, as revealed by the tragedy in San Antonio, where 53 people were found dead inside a trailer. 26 were Mexican.

Migration will be an unavoidable issue between the two partners. Estimates indicate that the United States will reach two million arrests at the border in September, a mark that will exceed the 1.7 million that broke immigration records in 2021. The Summit held in June defined a regional roadmap that aims to discourage exit from countries of origin based on investments for development and facilitate the return of migrants. That has been the axis of the negotiations between the Biden Administration and López Obrador, who has recently said that he is also interested in putting on the table the proposal for a common plan to deal with the inflation that is squeezing both economies.

Mexico also arrives in Washington with an old request, that the US expand the number of visas for temporary Mexican and Central American workers according to the needs of its labor market. Experts are skeptical about the possibility of success of this initiative in a relationship that has always had a transactional character. “At most, something marginal can be achieved in a very specific section. In the services sector, for example, where there is a lot on offer, certain specialization is needed, such as speaking the language well”, considers Víctor Esparza, the president of the Colegio de la Frontera Norte.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labor announced a couple of months ago 35,000 such visas for the second half of the year. A forecast that seems testimonial in relation to the 239,000 irregular migrants who entered in May.

Pragmatism was key to Trump’s deal with López Obrador, whose implicit agreement reduced a complex agenda to trade and immigration control. The window for pragmatism seems to be closing for the Democrats, who are threatened with losing Congress in the legislative elections in November. Polls indicate that Biden’s immigration policy and his control of the border will be, along with the economy, one of the issues decided at the polls. The White House knows this, which is why the 2023 budget contemplates the hiring of 300 Border Patrol elements, who will help clear the border in the run-up to the 2024 presidential elections.

Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of Homeland Security, called on US lawmakers after the San Antonio tragedy to pass new laws that “help fix an immigration system that is broken.” This is unlikely to happen in the climate of political polarization in Washington. The official, however, has confirmed that the program known as Stay in Mexico will continue to function for a few more weeks.

This program, established by Donald Trump and his radical adviser Stephen Miller, has its days numbered thanks to the Supreme Court, who agreed with the Biden Administration in a season with multiple judicial setbacks for the Democrat. The initiative required asylum seekers to wait for the resolution of their case in Mexican territory, which has multiplied in recent years shelters and migrant camps on the border, on the Mexican side. This will conclude once the Supreme communicates the sentence to the lower circuits.

Biden promised during the campaign to end the measure and the court ruling is an oxygen balloon for a series of promises to be fulfilled that are still on the pending list. Another of these was recalled in June by the Mexican foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard. “Mexico fully supports President Biden’s commitment to regularize 11 million undocumented immigrants,” he said, referring to the ambitious reform presented by the White House in February of last year.

For Ana Saiz, a lawyer and director of the NGO Sin Fronteras, the end of Stay in Mexico is good news. However, she maintains that “it does not stop being a simulation because the asylum system is bogging down. The balance was just 1% under Trump and has only risen to 5% under Biden.” The White House has already announced that it seeks to revitalize it. At the Los Angeles summit, he pledged to resettle 20,000 refugees from the Americas during fiscal years 2023 and 2024, tripling the current rate.

Controversy over Assange

López Obrador’s refusal to attend the summit under the justification that Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela were not invited has not even been the last splinter in the bilateral relationship. The Mexican president came out in defense of Julian Assange, whose extradition to the United States was approved in June by the British government. The president assured that he will intercede in favor of the founder of Wikileaks. On US Independence Day, he even said in one of his provocative speeches that if he is sentenced to the maximum sentence, “we must start a campaign to dismantle the Statue of Liberty.”

During the first months of the year there had already been episodes of tension such as the controversial Mexican electricity reform, which reduces the operation of many US companies, and the support for Russia from sectors of Morena, the party in power, had sparked a wave of concern and discomfort in government and Democratic Party instances. A tension that has placed the ambassador, Ken Salazar, in the eye of the hurricane. A recent information from New York Times pointed out the growing concern from the upper echelons of the White House in relation to Salazar’s diplomatic task, accusing him of being too close to the Mexican president.

