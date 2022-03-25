AMLO. Mexico is not a colony of Russia, China or the US; on russian spy report

“Mexico is a free countryindependent and sovereign, We are not a colony of Russia or China or the United States”, asserted the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador when questioned about the U.S. Armed Forces Northern Command report who warned that it is on Mexican soil where Russia has the most spies deployed in the world.

During the morning conference in Cuernavaca, he minimized the Washington report by pointing out that “it is a declaration of ours, we are not going to question anything, we are respectful of the free expression of ideas. Mexico is a sovereign free and independent country and that must be known more and more because sometimes it seems that it is not understood enough”.

He acknowledged that there is no information on this subject, but clarified that “we do not prevent anyone, any foreigner who wants to carry out legal activities in the country from doing so”, but criminals who commit crimes are arrested, not Neither Mexicans nor foreigners are allowed.

He said that telegrams should be sent to remind them that Mexico is not a colony of any foreign country, that we are an independent, free and sovereign nation.

The president reiterated the policy of non-intervention and pointed out: “we are not going to Moscow to spy on anyone, nor are we going to Beijing to find out what they are doing in China, nor are we going to Washington, nor even to Los Angeles, we do not get involved in that”.

