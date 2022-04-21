AMLO: Mexico’s elite unit and DEA was infiltrated by criminals

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that the elite anti-drug investigation unit, created in the 1990s by the DEA with Mexican police officers and which operated for 25 years, was dissolved more than a year ago, because there were infiltrators from organized crime.

In La Mañanera from the National Palace, López Obrador supported the closure of the elite unit and assured that cooperation is maintained with the authorities of the United States, but ensuring that the sovereignty of Mexico is respected.

“That happened more than a year ago, already with the change in policy. Because we maintain cooperation, but we try to respect our sovereignty and before, they entered and left the country and they didThey ruled, they did what they wanted.

“They even fabricated crimes, so you already know that order was put in place, and there is cooperation but with respect to our sovereignty,” he said.

The President stressed that even one of the leaders of the investigation unit is being tried in the United States and ruled out that it is Genaro García Luna.

“No, they lack information, that was about a year ago and it was shown that this group was infiltrated by criminals, including that one of their bosses is being tried in the United States.

“But they don’t investigate anything, they just attack, so the relationship is good, but with respect, it is no longer the time when Calderón was there and they entered and put the weapons in, it is no longer the time of the operations, like Quick and Furious,” he reiterated.

Due to national security issues, López Obrador did not reveal how many foreign agents or agencies remain in the country, but assured that “there are only the agents that are allowed, according to the new legislation, which emerged after the arrest of General Salvador Cienfuegos “.

When questioning him if all those who made up the elite group will be investigated, López Obrador said that he does not have that information.

-Is there no fear that those who were in that group would go over to the side of the cartels?

“That is a problem that has existed and it is something that we respectfully recommend to the United States government, because there must be order and trust, there are things that agents from below carry out without the knowledge of the United States government authorities. Unidos, at a higher level, which has to do with the administration of justice and that is very delicate, because they have informants who stay with the criminal groups for a bit, what happened when the Zetas were created; a considerable number of members of the army, of special forces were coopted, ”he replied.

He insisted that there is a good relationship with the government of President Joe Biden, pointing out that there will be no more operations like Fast and Furious, for which, he pointed out, there is an open file against former President Felipe Calderón.

He commented that with the intervention of US agencies in Mexico, even the Mexican Army was offended.

“Of the things that grew a lot in the neoliberal period, I remember that things grew a lot and when (Arturo) Beltrán Leyva lost his life in Cuernavaca, they desecrated his body, they put dollars on it. The United States ambassador declared that he trusted the Navy and not the Army, offending, they ruled because they were allowed, that is another pending issue that Calderón must explain, ”he stressed.

This week, MILLENNIUM published that the The Mexican government disbanded the Sensitive Investigations Unit, an elite body created by the DEA with supposedly incorruptible Mexican police officers, to handle extremely confidential cases related to drug trafficking and that it became the main symbol of bilateral anti-drug cooperation between the two countries.

Officials from both countries confirmed to MILLENNIUM that the Mexican government decided last year to officially withdraw its support for the operation of the DEA’s flagship program in our country, which was the cornerstone of its operations in Mexican territory for 25 years.

The SIU, as it was known by its acronym in English, was founded in 1997 during the six-year term of Ernesto Zedillo and operated continuously as an appendage of the Federal Police during the mandates of Vicente Fox, Felipe Calderón and Enrique Peña Nieto, a period during which he carried out high-impact operations in the fight against drug trafficking thanks to privileged access to US intelligence information. Among other operations, he is credited with having contributed to the first capture of Joaquín El Chapo Guzman in 2016.

