AMLO questions the US for approving money for Ukraine and not supporting Central America – El Financiero

President López Obrador criticized this Tuesday the United States Congress for approving a millionaire budget in support of Ukraine by the Russian invasion while continuing to block the initiative of regularization of migrants.

The president respectfully reproached that the aid for Ukraine has been approved in two days while “the support for the Central American brothers is already for 4 years and is not approved.”

“The regularization of more than 10 million Mexicans has not been fulfilled, why is that initiative stopped in Congress, what is not important, why are the resources not approved for Central America, I saw that what was approved for Ukraine was a amount much larger than what is needed to support the poor people of Central America and the Caribbean”, he accused.

The United States House of Representatives admitted on March 9 a huge spending bill that includes $13.6 billion in US aid to Ukraine and their European allies.

The speaker of the chamber, Nancy Pelosi, argued that the speed with which the budget that was designed to combat the pandemic was approved was due to the need for Republican votes for the ratification of laws. “Democrats will have to know that there have to be compromises,” she said.

Negotiations between the Democratic and Republican parties in a divided Senate have been one of the determining factors for the validation of initiatives and their prioritization, in that sense, the regularization of migrants has not run with the same luck that economic support to Ukraine.

The bill formally presented since February 2021 has not had the necessary support to start the citizenship process for 11 million migrants, as well as the disbursement of 4 billion dollars of economic assistance to expelling countries, including Mexico and the Northern Triangle region.

In early March, Joe Biden again urged senators of both parties to ratify the initiative during his State of the Union address but since then there has been no statement on the matter.