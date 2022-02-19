AMLO says he is proud after being criticized by Ted Cruz

López Obrador: “It fills me with pride” the criticism of Ted Cruz 2:46

(CNN Spanish) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said this Friday that he was proud that United States Senator Ted Cruz had criticized him days ago. “It really is a stamp of pride that a senator like this person launches against the government that he represents,” said the president.

“It fills me with pride for what he represents, for what we represent. If he praised me, if he spoke well of me, maybe I would start to think that we are not doing things right, but if he says that we are wrong, then the truth makes me proud, “said López Obrador during his conference morning that took place in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.

The president added that it is “natural” for Cruz to express himself about his management in the way he did. “There are two positions, as the history of Mexico has always been and I would even say of the world in politics. It is the liberal movement and the conservative movement.”

On Wednesday, February 16, during his participation in the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the Texas senator said he was “deeply concerned about the deepening of civil unrest in Mexico and the collapse of civil society. The breakdown of the rule of law on our southern border poses serious challenges and dangers to the national security of the United States on issues ranging from the fight against drug trafficking and illegal migration.”

Cruz also spoke about the violence affecting Mexican politicians and journalists. “The current climate facing politicians and journalists in Mexico is the deadliest in history. In 2020, more journalists were killed in Mexico than in any other country in the world. It only accounted for almost a third of the journalists killed.”

AMLO requests to investigate the income of journalist Carlos Loret de Mola 1:37

“President López Obrador seems determined to worsen all these trends. On Friday he used his morning conference to intimidate one of Mexico’s most high-profile journalists, Carlos Loret de Mola.” For Cruz, with this, AMLO seems to be “abusing power regardless of the effect on Mexico or on relations between the United States and Mexico.”

The senator closed by questioning “what steps is the Joe Biden administration taking to convey to the Mexican government that its behavior is undermining the rule of law and is endangering US security and relations between the United States and Mexico.”