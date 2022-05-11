AMLO throws a tantrum and says that he will not go to the Summit of the Americas if the US does not invite Havana

In what has been seen as a challenge to the Biden Administration, Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that he will not attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles next month if all Latin American leaders are not invited.referring to the announced exclusion of the regimes of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua of the appointment.

“We seek the unity of all America and we feel that there should be no confrontation, that even with the differences we have to dialogue and brotherhood,” said the president of Mexico during a public appearance.

“We are about to resolve this matter. We have a very good relationship with the government of President Biden and we want everyone to be invited. This is the position of Mexico,” he said, according to EFE.

In case the president is absent, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, would represent Mexico at the Summit, López Obrador said.

The president made such an unexpected statement just 24 hours after returning to his country from an official visit to Cuba, where he met with Raúl Castro, attended a dinner and party with Miguel Díaz-Canel and called for the elimination of Washington’s embargo on Cuba. Havana.

López Obrador’s statements provoked an immediate reaction in his country. The former ambassador of Mexico in the United States, Arturo Sarukhan, described the position as an “own goal and nonsense”

“It is an own goal for the priority interests of foreign policy of the country, and for the most important relationship for our country and that, as the president himself has implicitly recognized in supporting the renegotiation of NAFTA, it is fundamental to the well-being and prosperity of Mexicans, including the 11 million, of whom five million are undocumented, Mexicans in the United States,” he said. the former diplomat to the newspaper The universal.

“At the end of the day, if the president does not attend, the one who loses is Mexico; You have to remember that for a country like ours, if you’re not sitting at the table, you’ll be on the menu,” she warned.

“The underlying question is: why does he do it? Obviously there are ideological reasons and an outdated and stale vision of international relations. But, will there be additional reasons, such as suspicions of a growing role for Cuba, with a dismantled Mexican national security apparatus, in matters of internal Mexican intelligence and the quid pro quo that this could generate?

In the same way, the White House reacted the same Tuesdaywhen the outgoing White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, pointed out at a press conference that “the invitations have not been sent yet” for the continental appointment.

The official explained that “the Summit is a valuable opportunity to focus on some of the most important shared issues, such as the constant struggle for freedom and democracy for all countries, a stronger, more collaborative response to Covid-19 and addressing the root causes of migration, such as going after organized crime and economic instability,” the AP quoted.

A senior official of the Biden Administration told the agency itself that reactions such as that of the Mexican president are in part a response to the strong diplomatic impulse of the Government of Cuba and that he expects few leaders to actually follow through on threats not to attend the summit. Likewise, he expressed his confidence that both Mexico and Brazil will attend the meeting.