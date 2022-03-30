AMLO: Today’s morning March 29, 2022

There are conditions for children to return to face-to-face classes: SEP The Secretary of Public Education (SEP), Delfina Gómez Álvarez, affirmed that conditions exist so that all children, adolescents and young people attend face-to-face classes in a normal way for their mental and physical health, as well as to attend to lags.













Delfina Gómez highlights that thanks to the mothers and fathers who continue to apply the protocols for entering schools and support the cleaning of schools, there are conditions for minors to resume their classes in the classrooms. SUN / FILE



AMLO justifies false message that Loret exhibited in "morning" After this Monday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) exhibited a false message on social networks, from 2018, attributed to the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola about the exchange rate, in his "morning" conference today, Tuesday, the head of the Executive justified: "but it may be closer to your thinking."













AMLO adds that he had to listen, that Loret de Mola commented that “the dollar was going to go through the roof.” EFE / J. Mendez



COVID-19 hospital units "are practically empty": López-Gatell Mexico is experiencing a "backwater in the course of the epidemic" and the COVID units of the country's hospitals "they are practically empty"boasted this Tuesday the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell.













López-Gatell points out that in the last two months hospitalizations have dropped, which currently stands at -97 percent. SUN / B. Fregoso

