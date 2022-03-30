AMLO: Today’s morning March 29, 2022

There are conditions for children to return to face-to-face classes: SEP
The Secretary of Public Education (SEP), Delfina Gómez Álvarez, affirmed that conditions exist so that all children, adolescents and young people attend face-to-face classes in a normal way for their mental and physical health, as well as to attend to lags.
AMLO justifies false message that Loret exhibited in “morning”
After this Monday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) exhibited a false message on social networks, from 2018, attributed to the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola about the exchange rate, in his “morning” conference today, Tuesday, the head of the Executive justified: “but it may be closer to your thinking.”
COVID-19 hospital units “are practically empty”: López-Gatell
Mexico is experiencing a “backwater in the course of the epidemic” and the COVID units of the country’s hospitals “they are practically empty”boasted this Tuesday the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell.
The pandemic no longer has the harmful effect of 2 years ago: AMLO
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) assured that the intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic is declining and no longer has the harmful effect of two years ago.