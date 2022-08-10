AMLO’s eldest son warns Xóchitl Gálvez about a complaint for invading someone else’s property

Jose Ramon Lopez Beltran eldest son of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwarned the PAN senator, Xóchitl Gálvez, that she could take legal action against the legislator for trespassing on someone else’s property and not respecting her right to privacy.

“I reserve the right to take any legal action against you. I will not put the privacy and life of my family at risk, ”López Beltrán wrote on his Twitter account.

Before the National Action senator acknowledged that she was on the call “Grey House” in Houston, Texas, which was rented by the family of the eldest son of President López Obrador.

“Yes, I was outside the #CasaGris. I take responsibility for my actions, unlike you. Have guts and assume that you incurred a conflict of interest by living in the house of a senior executive of #BakerHughes, a company that maintains millionaire contracts with Pemex. Stop victimizing yourself,” said the legislator.

Yesterday López Beltrán accused the senator Xochitl Galvezand the journalist’s team Denise Maerker to go to Houston with the intention of recording his house. “You can see that they don’t want to stop bothering with the same thing,” said López Beltrán.

Journalist Denise Maerker said neither she nor her team went to recording at the house of López Beltrán. “I don’t know who is recording you José Ramón because neither I nor my team are, nor have we been, in Houston. Greetings.

Today the eldest son of the President returned to write a series of messages through Twitter:

“Ms. @XochitlGalvez: Find out. The Baker Hughes company made a serious and professional opinion with a prestigious law firm, where any omission or lie could be punished even with jail time. Read it and you will see that there was nothing unusual about renting that house.

“Don’t be snooping around those addresses because in addition to being in bad taste to spy, you risk a lawsuit or being attacked for trespassing or snooping on someone else’s property. The laws in Texas, as in the rest of the United States, are very severe in these cases.”

Lopez Beltran He considered that the PAN member “I don’t think she’s such a bad person”, she just ignores many things and tries to gossip and stir up attention for her political purposes.

“I am a father of a family, you should know that with your actions you put my children at risk. Go about your life and be happy. Their actions and behaviors do not lead to a good destiny. I reserve the right to take any legal action against you. I will not put my family’s privacy and life at risk,” he warned.

