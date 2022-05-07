AMLO’s visit occurs at the best moment in the relationship between Mexico and Cuba: embassy

President’s visit this weekend Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to Cuba is given at the best moment of the relations between both countries that share the popular vision and solidarity with Latin America and the Caribbean, said the political adviser of the Embassy of Cuba in Mexico, Leopoldo Alfredo Valle Alvarez.

In interview with THE UNIVERSAL On the eve of the presidential tour of the island, he stressed that between the Government of the 4T and that of the Cuban Revolution there are coincidences such as “a popular vocation for the defense of the people, solidarity, development of national economies, development of the culture, from attention to public health”.

He said that President López Obrador, who is recognized by the Cuban people, will be received like a brother and added that “we can say that this is the best moment in Mexico-Cuba relations, even if it is a common place, because two processes are taking place where The interests of the government efforts are clearly defined in terms of their respective peoples, such as the rescue of natural resources, the enhancement of human capacities, respect for the environment, the defense of national cultures against neoliberal globalization and a position solidarity with Latin America”.



AMLO will be received like a brother, says embassy

“President López Obrador will be received like a brother, in the most complex moments recently experienced by Cuba related to the intensification of the US blockade, with the Covid-19 pandemic Gestures and correspondence have been given in that tradition in order to alleviate the hardships of the Cuban people.”

He indicated that this visit will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the relations between Cuba and Mexico, “it is the reaffirmation, it is the visit of a President in the middle of his mandate and in that sense we will feel honored to receive him and that will surely lead to agreements and commitments”.

At the diplomatic headquarters of the government of Havana in Mexico City, he explained that the governments of Mexico and Cuba share “a supportive, popular vocation.”

vare/acmr