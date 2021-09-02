Ammonite – Above a wave of the sea, the review

The review of Ammonite – Above a wave of the sea: from Rome 2020 to DVD, the discovery of a meeting of two lonely and desperate souls in England in the mid-nineteenth century; paleontologist Mary Anning really existed, the love story only imagined.

Ammonite – Above a wave of the sea: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan in one scene

It had been presented at the Rome Film Festival 2020, now thanks to the Eagle homevideo DVD release, it is possible to rediscover the film directed by Francis Lee which, as we will see from Ammonite review – Above a sea wave, tells the story of two women from mid-nineteenth-century England, different but united by loneliness and marginalization, who will give life to a warm sapphic story masterfully interpreted by Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan. The real life protagonist is the paleontologist Mary Anning, a passionate researcher of fossils. The love story, on the other hand, is invented or in any case there is no historical evidence.

For the paleontologist there is no space in the world of men

Ammonite – Above a wave of the sea: Kate Winslet during a scene

In Ammonite – Above a Wave of the Sea, Mary Anning is a fossil researcher living in Lyme Regis, on the rugged south coast of England, a woman of undisputed qualities but marginalized by a purely male world of scientists. The fame for some of her discoveries now seems to have faded, so much so that in addition to the discovery of artifacts (especially ammonites, molluscs with spiral shells, now extinct and dating back to the Mesozoic era), the woman manages a fossil shop to barely keep herself and the elderly mother.

Ammonite – Above a wave of the sea: Saoirse Ronan in one scene

One day, a founder of the Geological Society of London, an admirer of the Anning, and his wife, the depressed and unhappy Charlotte, arrive on the spot, recovering from a painful family trauma due to a missed motherhood. When the man has to go away from work for a few weeks, he entrusts his wife to Mary’s care. Initially hostile, the two gradually get closer, eventually loving each other passionately and weaving a tormented bond.

Ammonite – Above a wave of the sea: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan during a scene

The meeting of two lonely souls, desperate and tormented

Ammonite – Above a wave of the sea: Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in a dramatic confrontation

Francis Lee returns to telling homosexual relationships, as in his 2017 directorial debut The Land of God was about a love story between an immigrant worker and the son of his employer. In Ammonite – Above a wave of the sea the protagonists are two women from different social backgrounds, two tormented and desperate souls, who find in each other the reason to return to get excited and live. Even if the relationship, in 1840, can only be super secret, practically impossible.

Loading... Advertisements Ammonite – Above a wave of the sea: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan in a scene from the film

A story made of great silences, few words, a lot of physicality and passion, but also natural elements since the beach and the sea are fundamental to frame the relationship between the two women. You don’t get to the intensity and emotions of Portrait of the Young Man in Flames, with similar themes, but Francis Lee’s film still offers good ideas, thanks also to the skill of the two protagonists.

Glances, silences and wild lesbian sex scenes

Ammonite – Above a wave of the sea: Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in one scene

Kate Winslet is still extraordinary, after all she is one of the few actresses to be able to amaze even without speaking, at ease with long silences, able to convey everything already with a look or with body language, to say how much life there is. ‘crushed. But Saoirse Ronan also offers a great test, staying on a credibility register as her Charlotte goes from the depressed and unmotivated woman next to her husband, to the one bursting with passion and enthusiasm next to Mary.

An intimate film, long held back, made up of looks, thoughts, small gestures, which then literally explodes with passion in the wild lesbian sex scenes to which the two let themselves go, sequences that obviously were those at the time of the release. to make people talk more.

Looking for affection in an impossible love

Ammonite – Above a wave of the sea: Kate Winslet in a scene from the film

In Mary there is the anger of a valid paleontologist, who has become really famous for her marine findings, but unable to enter the world of male scientists, on the other a lonely and unhappy high society woman, recovering from a family trauma. Mary also has to look after her grumpy mother, Charlotte is struggling with a husband who forces her into an unhappy life. The relief comes from the meeting between two souls educated to submission and in search of affection and self-determination in an always gloomy and dark landscape, without light, where the two flourish again loving each other greedily. But is it an impossible love? The gaze between the two in the final shot, divided by a case containing a fossil, seems to say yes.

The DVD: great video, great sound. And there are some extras

As mentioned, if we can now appreciate Ammonite – Above a wave of the sea, it is thanks to the DVD Eagle Pictures. A technically valid product for the format (a pity it didn’t come out in HD too) that also contains some extras. The video, despite the difficulties of a shot with rather dark atmospheres and not simple environments such as the sea, rocks and poorly lit interiors, it always remains pleasantly compact, without smudges. The detail is a bit soft, especially in the dark interiors, but it is of an excellent level for the standard and above all the solidity does not fail even on the seabed. The chroma has sober, almost desaturated shades, in line with the environment and the era.

Ammonite – Above a wave of the sea: Fiona Shaw in one scene

L’audio instead it is truly sensational: despite being a simple Dolby Digital 5.1, both in Italian and in original, the track is incredibly engaging. Especially the sequences on the beach with the rough sea, provide a constant and energetic contribution of the rear axle that overwhelms the viewer with the waves. But also natural effects such as the wind are always well appreciated, as well as the noises in the interiors. The dialogues are clear and clean. In the extra we find a making of 5 minutes and a featurette on the costumes of the film (2 ‘).