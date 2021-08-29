Ammonite, on IBS the DVD of the film with Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan

Wednesday 28 July 2021 – Homevideo

In the 1840s, celebrated self-taught paleontologist Mary Anning (Kate Winslet) works alone on the wild and brutal coast of Lyme Regis in southern England. Here she goes in search of common fossils to sell them to tourists to support herself and her widowed and sick mother. When a tourist, Roderick Murchison, arrives in Lyme, he instructs Mary to take care of his young wife, Charlotte (Saoirse Ronan), who is recovering from a personal tragedy. Mary cannot afford to refuse, but, proud and relentlessly passionate about her work, she clashes with her unwanted guest. They are women from different worlds. Yet, Mary and Charlotte discover that they can offer each other what they need: the knowledge that they are not alone.



A pervasive and passionate love story that defies any social convention and irrevocably changes the course of both lives. MYmovies.it

Francis Lee sets his film in Lyme Regis, a town on the so-called Jurassic Coast, where Austen’s “Persuasion” and Fowles’ “The French Lieutenant’s Woman” found their literary setting.

Director: Francis Lee

Interpreters: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Gemma Jones

Country: Great Britain; Australia; United States

Year: 2020

Support: DVD

