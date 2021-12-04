‘Ammonite’ the film about Mary Anning with Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan

Ammonite – Over a wave of the sea is a 2020 film written and directed by Francis Lee and produced by See Saw Films. It tells the story of the paleontologist Mary Anning and his relationship with geologist Charlotte Murchison.

Ammonite the plot

Mary Anning (Kate Winslet) spends his days searching for fossils on the Cornish coast, to sell them to tourists with the help of his mother. One day, geologist and paleontologist Roderick Impey Murchison (James McArdle) accompanied by his wife Charlotte (Saoirse Ronan) and convinces Anning to show him how he works in the field. Charlotte is so scarred by the death of her son that her husband decides to entrust her to the care of Mary, who finds the job demeaning but impossible to refuse.

Mary begins to take Charlotte along on her searches along the beach, but theirs social differences they push them to collide. When Charlotte’s health deteriorates, Mary takes care of her and their closeness fosters friendship. Together, the two find a large fossil: once home, the magnetism between them ends up making them kiss and spend the night together. The happiness, however, is abruptly interrupted by a letter from Roderick, requesting the return of his wife. Mary falls into despair and is left alone to look after her sick mother, who dies shortly thereafter.

Some time after the loss of her mother, Mary receives a telegram from Charlotte inviting her to London. Arriving in the capital, Mary discovers that Charlotte has prepared a room for her in her house to move to permanently and is astonished by Charlotte’s prevaricating attitude. Mary goes to the British Museum to see the fossil discovered in childhood and is joined by Charlotte: the two women stare at each other from opposite sides of the case, together but divided from an insurmountable barrier.

The story of Mary Anning

Mary Anning was born in 1799 into a family of religious dissidents near Lyme Regis, a seaside resort on the south west coast of England. Mary grows up digging with her father in search of fossils, but she is a deeply sad girl: of the ten children her parents had, Mary and her older brother Joseph are the only survivors.

Heavy local rains are used to erode the ground and unearth old carapaces, extinct creatures and other interesting objects, which passing tourists collect such as souvenir without knowing anything about their history. In fact, the craving for fossils widespread in England was born before the French scientist Georges Cuvier you’re talking about extinction theory – even, half a century before Charles Darwin publish The origin of the species (1859).

Mary was only eleven when she lost her father for tuberculosis. Together with Joseph, they continue their work to help with the family debts, until the recession of 1810 forced them to depend on public assistance. Despite all the difficulties, the Anning family is held in high regard by the scientific community following the discovery of the first ichthyosaur fossil – exhibited in 1819 at the British Museum in London. Despite her relevant paleontological discoveries, the figure of Mary remains in the shadows for a long time due to her female gender.

The relationship with Charlotte Murchison

There is not no historical evidence relating to the love affair between Anning and Murchison.

The two women meet in 1825, while Murchison is visiting Lyme Regis with her husband. They become friends and mail correspondence frequently, so much so that Anning stays with Murchison on one of her trips in 1829.

However, some contemporary members of the paleontologist’s family deny any homosexual involvement of Anning. Barbara Anning he has declared: “I don’t think there is any evidence to support her portrayal as a gay woman… I believe Mary Anning was mistreated for being poor, poorly educated and a woman. Is not enough?”. In short, almost as if to say that the potential homosexuality would be an excessive tinsel on a figure already submerged by immense difficulties.

Francis Lee intervened on the question, highlighting the reticence in the representation of people who are not necessarily heterosexual – but universally presumed as such. In this regard, the director explained: “After seeing the story queer being regularly ‘straightened up’ throughout culture, and given a historical figure in which there is no evidence of a heterosexual relationship, is it not allowed to see that person in another context? ”.

After seeing queer history be routinely ‘straightened’ throughout culture, and given a historical figure where there is no evidence whatsoever of a heterosexual relationship, is it not permissible to view that person within another context…? – Francis Lee (@strawhousefilms) March 17, 2019

Speaking to the BBC, he then went on to say: “As a filmmaker queer of the working class, I continually explore the themes of class, gender, sexuality within my work, treating my truthful characters with absolute respect and I hope to give them a respectful life and the authentic relationships they deserve “.

Ammonite it is not a simple biopic

“I knew I didn’t want to write a biopic”Lee explained. “I wanted to watch [alla Anning] and give a snapshot of her life, something that would tell us everything about her life without telling her story from when she was born to when she died. “

It’s still: “I wanted to do everything in my power to respect [Mary] and elevate it. I wanted to build a relationship that was on par. For me, this meant that he had to be with a woman. “

The most relevant aspect is the growth that both Mary Anning and Charlotte Murchison both go through in the course of their relationship.

Beyond the intimacy between the two women and Murchison’s minor age in her first meeting with Anning, the film is a tale historically accurate: the vicissitudes of Anning, in fact, are the result of careful documentation by the director and screenwriter.

A masterpiece of interpretation

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan return a story made of glances and silences, full of tension and emotional transport. Between the two there is a tacit bond, an intimate and deep sense of connection.

In this sense, the closure of the film remains emblematic. “Mary Anning, as a woman, was so stoic. He was absolutely formidable and did not complain about his lot in life. She made the most of the circumstances that were handed over to her. And I admired it more than anything else. And so I admire Mary taking a position in the scene with Charlotte at the end, more than any other point in the story “ Winslet said.

“Charlotte is brave enough to go find Mary because she wants her to know that she sees her,” he added. “She loves her and understands how silly she was and admits all of this, silently. And Mary responds to the appreciation for Charlotte, loving her enough to want to be with her. Everything comes together in that scene. It really hit me when I saw the film, much more than shooting the scene itself “.

Trailer