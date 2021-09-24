“Ammonite”, the love story in costume with Kate Winslet

Little reason, much feeling

The 45-year-old British diva from Titanic catches the eye of the 27-year-old American star of Little Women and together on the screen they make sparks. The dialogues are almost non-existent while their breaths slowly merge with the sea breeze, where the two spend most of their time, looking for fossils. In the truth of the past history of which they are greedy, they slowly lower their defenses and end their loneliness.

To understand it better: Mary is one of those who does not even greet the customers who enter her shop, while Charlotte lets her husband make any decision for her, even the one about the dinner plates at the inn. Neither of them has the desire or strength to talk about each other, to bring out in words the loss and abandonment they have experienced. That absence of sound unites them, regardless of social background, geographical origin and age. The only thing that matters is that they complement each other in an inscrutable way.

At the bottom of the sea

When Charlotte arrives in Lyme Regis, her husband tells her that she looks like “a shadow”, but is in fact unable to pull her out of the darkness and bring her back to life. Nor does she feel welcomed and understood enough to be able to abandon herself to her moods without being judged. Mary walks briskly but has bent legs and probably moisture in her bones, after a long time spent on the shoreline, looking for some artifact to examine, like her father did.

They do not ask for anything, they do not say anything, but it’s as if they already knew everything. The relationship between them appears as primordial, pure, wild, even if totally clandestine and misunderstood by society. Not that they try to show it in the light of the sun, mind you, the thought probably does not even touch them, after all the time spent individually building a shell protected from external interference. And that’s all they have to show to the public, with that inexorable rhythm of nature that envelops and protects them, often even from themselves.

Photo courtesy © 2020 The British Film Institute, British Broadcasting Corporation, and Fossil Films Limited. All Rights Reserved.