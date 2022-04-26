Amnesty International: “Bukele has trampled on the rights of Salvadorans” / News today

Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gang members during a search, at the Quezaltepeque Penal Center (El Salvador). Photo: GOVERNMENT OF EL SALVADOR

The NGO Amnesty International (AI) denounced this Monday that the fight of the president Nayib Bukele against the gangs has unleashed a “perfect storm” of human rights violations and called for the intervention of the international community.

“During the last 30 days, the government of President Bukele has trampled on the rights of the Salvadoran people. From legal reforms that violate international standards, to massive arbitrary arrests and mistreatment of detainees,” he said. Erika Guevara-Rosasdirector for the Americas of AI.

The Parliament of The Savior, controlled by the government party, extended from Sunday until the end of May an exceptional regime established on March 27, which allows arrests without a warrant, as part of President Bukele’s “war against the gangs.”

“The Salvadoran authorities have created a perfect storm of human rights violations, which is now expected to continue with the extension of the emergency decree,” Guevara-Rosas added in a statement.

The measure was adopted at the request of Bukele, after 87 murders took place between March 25 and 27, attributed to the gangs that operate in the country, mainly the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio 18. The new decree Legislative approved on Sunday states that “the security conditions persist that urgently demand” that this regime be prolonged.

Some human rights organizations have spoken of unjustified arrests by the police and armed forces. However, the government defends the actions of the security forces and usually shows images of the detainees on social networks, who have tattoos that would identify them as gang members.

“We call on the international community to help prevent an incipient human rights crisis in El Salvador and to the country’s authorities to stop the abuses” and guarantee investigations into human rights violations that have occurred, said the AI ​​representative.

In the first month of the emergency regime, the authorities detained 17,000 gang members without a court order. Congress, at the request of the government, also reformed laws to punish those who belong to gangs with up to 45 years in prison, and punish the dissemination of gang messages in the media with up to 15 years in prison.

Bukele, a 41-year-old millennial who has high popularity ratings, assured that “91% of Salvadorans support the war against gangs,” his statement was based on a recent CID Gallup poll.

El Salvador suffers the siege of gangs such as the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18, among others, which already have 70,000 members, of which some 33,000 were imprisoned, after Bukele’s offensive.

