After a long time without going down, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Sport drops to 102 euros on Amazon. We tell you everything you earn with your purchase.

It had been a long time without lowering the price, but the Huawei Watch GT 2 Sport It is close to 100 euros again at the moment. We are facing a very good smart watch, of a sports nature, which can boast of having a good AMOLED screen, up to 2 weeks of battery and many functions. Attention, because now it can be yours specifically for 102 euros in amazon.

This Huawei smartwatch, which has an original price of 219 euros, will be at your house the next day if you have Amazon Prime. with this purchase you save about 120 euros and you get a very good smart watch with which you can see the time, make a monitoring of your physical activity and your healthand also receive notifications from apps installed on your mobile, such as WhatsApp.

The opportunity that Amazon offers us is the best on the market to buy the Huawei Watch GT 2 Sport. For comparison, in El Corte Inglés it is for 129 euros and in the Huawei store for 109 euros, in both it is more expensive.

Buy the Huawei Watch GT 2 Sport at the best price

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Sport is a sports smartwatch, that is something that is well reflected in its design. This Sport version comes with a very comfortable silicone strap for sports, because it does not bother and perspires well. She has two physical buttons on the right side used to move between menus and access apps.

One of its great strengths is the 1.39-inch circular AMOLED technology screen with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels, from which you can expect very good performance. It’s also worth buying for the 455 mAh battery, which can reach two weeks of battery according to the manufacturer. If you use it in GPS mode continuously, the autonomy reaches 30 hours.

It’s been a while since this Huawei Watch GT 2 Sport dropped in price, so take the opportunity to get hold of it.

This Huawei smartwatch is still sporty in style, so we can expect it to perform well in that regard. Specifically, it has 15 professional sports modes and 85 customizable modesalso equipping GPS and being waterproof so you can also take it to your swimming training. Once the exercise is finished, you will be able to know precise data such as the kilometers traveled, the calories burned or the average pace.

You can also use the Huawei Watch GT 2 Sport to keep some control of your health. For this it has heart rate sensorblood oxygen level monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, stress analysis and sleep monitoring.

The processor that gives life to the device is the Huawei Kirin A1, which has power to spare so that speed is very present in the behavior of the clock. Plus, thanks to Bluetooth, you can connect the watch to your mobile to receive notificationsview weather information or control music playback.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!