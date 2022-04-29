Amoled, Snapdragon 888 and Android 12 for 354 euros, where do you have to sign?

Share

One of the best cheap smartphones pulls its price.

realme has become, on its own merits, one of the reference firms for tight budgets. The Chinese manufacturer, under the umbrella of Oppo, you have great options in all ranges, one of them is this realme GT 5G that collapses to the €354.99 on this day.

Its official price is 499 euros in the only version for sale of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. So with this discount you take home a high-end smartphone saving almost 150 euros. It is a very top mobile and, although the realme GT 2 is already on the market, the improvements are not so remarkable as to spend the more than 100 euros difference between the two models.

We are going to summarize the best of this mobile in a few lines that should be enough to convince you get a unit today before its price goes up. It is a high-end terminal, with the power of Snapdragon 888, 5G mobile technology, AMOLED screen, updated to Android 12 and a very good rear camera signed by Sony.

It is a great purchase option in 2022, without a doubt, but we are going to detail some aspects so that you can learn more about your next mobile. Its screen has dimensions of 6.43 inches, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Its body is made of resistant plastic, it has 2 high-quality stereo speakers and 2 microphones for noise cancellation in calls and video recording.

Your camera rear triple is 64 MPIt has a wide angle and a macro lens. You can record videos in 4K and slow motion at 960 fps. The battery of this realme GT is 4,500 mAh and has a very fast charge at 65 W, you will need a good charger with this power. In connectivity we have everything, except FM radio: 5G, NFC, 3.5mm jack, Dual SIM, GPS, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

It is a very fluid terminal thanks to the power supplied by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, its 8GB RAM and to the Adreno 660 graphics unit. Internal storage is 128 GB of type UFS 3.1 and it is not expandable. We have the fingerprint reader on the screen, internal cooling with a stainless steel steam chamber, and an integrated 16 MP screen camera that more than meets the mark.

