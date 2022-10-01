Among the 100 rising stars of 2022 — LOS40 Chile

2022 has undoubtedly been a great year for the American actress, Sydney Sweeney. With her notable performance as Cassie Howard in “Euphoria,” and her two nominations for her at the 2022 Emmy Awards, for Outstanding Supporting Actress for a Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress for a Miniseries or TV Movie. The celebrity has been acclaimed by the film industry.

Now, Sweeney has a new one to share, having been listed by Maude Apatow as one of the year’s top movers, shakers and change makers on the #TIME100Next list.

The TIME100 Next recognizes 100 rising stars from all industries and around the world each year. Where you can find political figures, activists, artists, more actors, among others.

Sydney Sweeney on the cover of Time magazine

Accompanied by the announcement, the actress also became the cover of TIME magazine, where her partner and sister in “Euphoria” dedicated an emotional article to her. “2022 is the year of Sydney Sweeney and I have had a front row seat. She played Sydney’s sister Lexi in Euphoria and I got to see her act up close to her, literally two inches from her face.” She started by saying Apatow.

“Sydney juggles all those emotions in a ferocious and comedic ballet that only she could pull off. I have never met anyone who works harder or who is more inventive. One moment she will make you cry with laughter and the next she will break your heart,” continued her colleague.

“I am so excited to see what my friend will do next. Whatever it is, I’ll be watching, no matter where my seats are”, concluded the interpreter of Lexi Howard in “Euphoria”.

Before this achieved Sweeney reacted saying that it is “a dream come true”. In addition, she shared the cover of the magazine on her Instagram profile. She where she can be seen very glamorous in a black dress in the middle of two green velvet curtains.

Other artists making the Time roster included Lily Collins, Joe Alwyn, Sza, Keke Palmer, Sadie Sink, Hoyeon, Jack Harlow and Simone Ashley.