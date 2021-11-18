Heart diseases are among the leading causes of death in Italy, according to the latest Istat report. One of the most serious cardiovascular events of all is heart attack.

In most cases, the arrival of a heart attack is heralded by several symptoms. Many of us, when we think of a heart attack, visualize the image of an individual holding his chest with a pained expression.

In reality, however, chest pain is not the only sign of a heart attack. There are, in addition to the most common symptoms, other signs that not everyone would immediately link to this problem.

In particular, there is one that is strongly identifying. Knowing how to recognize this immediately could help us act quickly and save our lives.

Among the alarm bells of a heart attack there is also this annoyance that we too often underestimate

It seems impossible, yet most heart attacks could be prevented if only a few bad behaviors were avoided. One of the most serious attitudes you can have is taking drugs too lightly, even when you don’t really need them. In fact, few people know that this very common drug could have extremely dangerous effects.

We also remember that nutrition also plays a fundamental role in dealing with this problem. Therefore it is very important to choose the healthiest foods every day, such as oily fish, including this cheap fish that would help the heart and arteries.

Chest pain, but not only

Instead, let’s investigate the symptoms.

As reported by the Veronesi Foundation website, chest pain typical of heart attacks can have different intensities. This pain can be similar to a bite, but it could also be reminiscent of a burning sensation. This symptom could also be accompanied by more localized pains, which would give the sensation of a burning or a wound.

These symptoms are the most frequent and typical and are common to both men and women.

Many do not recognize this symptom right away

In women, heart attacks can have different and even less obvious symptoms. In addition to the symptoms listed above, abdominal pain or heartburn may also be felt. This is why among the alarm bells of a heart attack there is also this annoyance that we too often underestimate.

In addition to these, dizziness, a feeling of confusion and clammy skin may also occur.

Acting immediately is essential

In these cases it will be essential to contact the emergency service as soon as possible. Often even a few minutes are essential to save a person’s life.

Furthermore, we remind you to always undergo periodic checks, following the guidelines of our doctor.