Bowel cancer is one of the most common in the world and in the Italian population. According to the Ministry of Health, colorectal cancer accounts for 14% of new diagnoses and, in 2019, around 49,000 people in Italy were diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

Precisely for this reason, it is good to know which are the most frequent symptoms of this pathologists and to always keep your eyes open. Among the most frequent symptoms of bowel cancer, there would be one that we too often underestimate, also because it can be common to other pathologies. Let’s see what it is.





Among the alarm bells of bowel cancer there would also be this common symptom that we too often underestimate

Some symptoms of colorectal cancer are known and almost all of us know that it is recommended to go to the doctor in case they develop. Among them is certainly bleeding from the rectum. It is blood loss especially during defecation. In addition to abdominal pain, other symptoms are diarrhea, which lasts for a long time, or, conversely, constipation.

Unfortunately, however, there would also be a symptom that is too often underestimated: it is tenesmus.

What is tenesmus

But what are we referring to when we talk about tenesmus? Rectal tenesmus is the condition that occurs when a person feels a strong urge to defecate, but not accompanied by evacuation, or by evacuation of a modest amount of material. It could also manifest itself as twitching and twitching, pain, cramps or nausea.

Unfortunately, this symptom is also common to other conditions and this can sometimes cause people to underestimate it.

In what other pathologies it manifests itself

Tenesmus is not a typical symptom of colorectal cancer alone. In fact, it can also manifest itself in other pathologies. For example, you can suffer from tenesmus due to diseases such as colitis or intestinal polyps. It would also be common for infections such as gonorrhea or chlamydia, or for anxiety. So it is essential, in case of tenesmus, to contact a doctor who will make a correct diagnosis and then suggest a cure.

What are the risk factors for bowel cancer

Bowel cancer would be more common in some categories of the population. An important factor is age, as the majority of patients are over the age of 50. Familiarity is also important, which could affect the likelihood of developing a tumor.

