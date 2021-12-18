One of the most prized fish from the fjords of Norway and precisely from the northernmost coasts, is the stockfish. It is a real treasure of the sea, easy to store and transport. For this reason, it has become a food consumed all over the world, rich in nutritional properties. Its benefits, first of all, derive from the environment in which it is fished, which as mentioned, is the North of Norway. It is a sea where there is a marine ecosystem rich in small and large fish. Therefore, it is full of: molluscs, crustaceans and many other types of fish. Not surprisingly, Norway is the second largest fish exporter in the world.

For the drying of the stockfish, the natural conditions of the coast are used, along which it is left hanging. At that point, it is the northern sea breeze that causes the fish to dry naturally. Ultimately, among the best fish in existence, Norwegian stockfish is good for health and is very lean but here’s how to cook it. Let’s first see what its benefits are.

Stockfish would be one of the most nutritious fish on the market, as it is rich in proteins, minerals (iron, potassium, phosphorus and calcium) and vitamins (B1, B2, B3). However, it would also be a very lean and low-salt fish. For this reason, it is recommended in the diets of those who have to eat with little salt. Not surprisingly, according to experts, it could be the ideal fish to combat water retention and cellulite. It would therefore have undoubted nutritional value and would be beneficial for health for the reasons indicated. Let’s see now how to cook it in the best way.

How to cook stockfish in different tasty ways

Well, there are several ways to cook stockfish but the most delicious are: with olives, shallots, oregano, capers or pistachios and tomatoes. Then, alternatively, we can make stockfish with pea and zucchini cream.

Another delicious recipe sees this fish cooked with pepper and potatoes, or, again, in meatballs with dried tomatoes and olives. This last recipe is ideal for making children lick their mustaches. Ultimately, it is a very beneficial fish and full of nutritional qualities.

Furthermore, you can cook in a variety of different ways and then buy the most disparate flavors according to your needs.

