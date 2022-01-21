“Among the best in the world. Tottenham must take advantage of it”

“He is one of the best coaches in the world. We have not done well in the last two years and this is a great opportunity, we must take advantage of what we have. He is a demanding coach and he is doing everything possible; we players have responded very well to his requests. and everyone is working hard to win. This is the ultimate goal. ” These are the words through which Harry Kane incenses Antonio Conte in the interview with Sky Sports. The English center forward has unlocked after a complicated start to the season – only one goal in the first 14 of the league – and in the last five Premier League matches he has gone on goal on four occasions.

Kane on Tottenham and his future

The Tottenham captain, 48 hours after the incredible comeback against Leicester, continues: “The players come and go and sometimes that upsets the team a bit. The coaches also come and go and it takes time to adapt. The fact is that, especially in the Premier League, there are a lot of strong teams and everyone is fighting to get into the club. first six. There are 8-9 teams competing. So if you don’t do things right, it’s easy to fall behind and that’s what happened to us in the past. So we have to be careful. We are confident we can do it, especially since when the new coach arrived. We have to be honest, we took a nice dip backwards from where we were three or four years ago. It’s important to realize that, that’s the truth. “. Comment on his future: “I just think about playing well. I am fully focused on this season, on getting as high as possible in the league. We are still in the running in the FA Cup and we are trying to win a trophy. I don’t want to go into details.”.